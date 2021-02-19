World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sarah Faidell, Brad Lendon, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 6:02 p.m. ET, February 19, 2021
42 Posts
1 hr 22 min ago

Biden explains why he can't say when every American who wants a vaccine will get one

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Brendan Smialowsk/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden sought to explain Friday why he can't be more specific on when every American who wants a vaccine can get one, or when the country will be able to return to normal.

He said issues like weather, mutating strains and manufacturing delays could all cause unforeseen problems in inoculating the American public.

"I believe we're on the road, I promise you. I know we'll run into bumps. It's not going to be easy here to the end, but we're going to beat this. We're going to beat this," he said while visiting a Pfizer vaccine-manufacturing facility in Michigan.

He said he wanted to be "straight" with the public on his expectations for the virus instead of offering unknowable timelines.

"I'll always be straight with you. I said in my inaugural I'll give it to you straight from the shoulder, as Roosevelt said, because the American people can take the truth. They can handle anything. I can't give you a date when this crisis will end, but I can tell you we're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later," he said.

Later, he repeated his previously-stated goal of normalcy by Christmas. But noted, that even that was not a firm commitment.

"I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year and God willing this Christmas will be different than last, but I can't make that commitment to you," he said. "There are other strains of the virus. We don't know what could happen in terms of production rates, things can change, but we're doing everything the science has indicated we should do, and people are stepping up to get everything done that has to be done."

1 hr 40 min ago

Wales extends Covid-19 lockdown for further three weeks

From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford speaks during a coronavirus press conference at the Welsh Government Building in Cathays Park on February 19, in Cardiff, Wales.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford speaks during a coronavirus press conference at the Welsh Government Building in Cathays Park on February 19, in Cardiff, Wales. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Wales will extend its coronavirus lockdown by a further three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Friday. The country has been under lockdown restrictions since the end of December.

“The overarching stay at home measures will need to stay in place for another three weeks,” Drakeford said.

He did announce some “very modest changes” to ease some of the country’s strictest regulations.

Under the new guidance that starts Saturday, four people from a maximum of two households will be able to meet outdoors for exercise, but “this does not mean that it is permissible to drive somewhere to exercise, and it does mean exercising, not socialising,” Drakeford emphasized.

From next week, licensed wedding venues such as visitor attractions and hotels, can reopen but only for the purpose of performing weddings and civil partnerships.

"As more people are living and working in care homes with the vaccine having been delivered, we will look again at the most difficult and challenging issue – how to allow more visits in care homes to take place, provided it can be done safely,” Drakeford continued.

He said that returning children to the classroom was the Welsh government’s “top priority,” with children age three to seven returning to face-to-face learning from Monday. Drakeford expressed hopes that all primary school children in Wales can return to face-to-face learning starting March 15, if the coronavirus situation in the country continues to improve.

As of Friday, almost 840,000 people in Wales have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, equivalent to a third of the adult population of Wales, Drakeford said.

The next review of restrictions will be during the week of March 8.

2 hr 35 min ago

California will set aside 10% of Covid-19 vaccine doses for teachers

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

California will set aside 10% of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be used for teachers and child care workers in an effort to resume in-person education, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a news conference Friday.

The focused allocations will begin with a baseline of 75,000 doses and that number will be maintained as a minimum number to be set aside for educators each week.

Newsom credits the visibility of a three-week supply expectation set by the government for giving the state the confidence to zero in on a specific subset of those eligible. Over the next two weeks, the state expects to receive nearly three million vaccine doses, which will be administered at 1,100 sites throughout California’s 58 counties.

As for vaccines expected this week, some 702,000 doses were delayed by extreme weather elsewhere in the country. “A lot were going to arrive today didn't,” Newsom said. Most of those doses were from Moderna, but some Pfizer doses have also been delayed.

“It's not unique by any stretch my gosh, quite the contrary to California, some ways will fare probably a little better than many other parts of the country but 702,000 doses have been impacted,” Newsom added.

In response to the governor’s proposal for resuming in-person learning, California legislators released their own version of a plan to get kids back into classrooms, which includes reaching a case rate of just seven cases per 100,000 residents, a threshold Newsom thinks is too low.

His proposal suggests a return to school buildings once the case rate is below 25 cases per 100,000 residents. Both proposals include more than $6 billion in funding and plan to provide personal protective equipment and intend to get the youngest students in grades K through second grade back to class first, followed by those in third through sixth grades.

“We can do this, we can keep people safe,” Newsom said. “We can protect our students.”

In the meantime, California released new guidelines that allow for kids to resume outdoor competitive sports, including contact sports, like football, rugby, and water polo.

Testing will be required for those engaging in contact sports and will be limited to children ages 13 and older and living in counties with a case rate lower than 14 per 100,000. They can resume next Friday, Feb. 26, Newsom said.

2 hr 36 min ago

House Democrats just released the text of their Covid-19 stimulus bill. Here are key things to know.

﻿From CNN's Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz

House Democrats took another step Friday in their effort to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, releasing the full bill text.

As expected, the bill includes:

  • An increase in the federal minimum wage
  • $1,400 direct checks for Americans making $75,000 or less a year
  • An extension of $400 federal unemployment benefits
  • More money for small businesses struggling amid the pandemic

The House’s bill also closely resembles President Biden’s rescue plan and includes more money for schools, vaccine distribution and funding for state and local governments

“The quicker we act the more lives can be saved and the faster our economy will recover. Multiple variant strains of the novel coronavirus are now infecting Americans across the United States, and our vaccine rollout and efforts to contain the virus are in desperate need of resources. We are in a race against time, and aggressive, bold action is needed before our communities are permanently scarred by the human and economic costs of inaction,” House Democrats wrote in their summary of their bill.

What comes next: The legislation, which had already been passed in pieces out of individual committees, was packaged together by the House Budget Committee. The Committee will hold a mark-up on the legislation on Monday, it is then expected to go to the House floor for a vote later next week. 

House Democrats have a narrow margin to pass the bill, and House Republican leaders have already begun whipping their members against the bill arguing it spends too much money.

Read more about the House Democrats' bill here.

3 hr 12 min ago

Biden tours Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan 

Pool

President Biden is in Portage, Michigan, where he is visiting one of the three manufacturing plants where Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine is produced, according the White House.

The President is touring the facility and meeting with workers who are helping manufacture the vaccine. Biden will then deliver remarks.

Pfizer's vaccine won the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization in December, and is being delivered to millions of people in the US and UK.

Both vaccines on the US market — developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — require two doses to reach about 95% efficacy, and the second doses were intended to be administered 21 days and 28 days after the first, respectively.

Biden addressed his administration's vaccine goals on Tuesday during a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, announcing that 600 million doses of vaccine will be available by the end of July.

CNN's Maggie Fox and Dakin Andone contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 39 min ago

New York City's indoor dining capacity will increase by next Friday, governor says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

People dine at a restaurant at Hudson Yards on February 12, 2021 in New York City as restaurants were to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.
People dine at a restaurant at Hudson Yards on February 12, 2021 in New York City as restaurants were to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York City will increase its indoor dining capacity to 35% by next Friday, consistent with occupancy levels in New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor noted residents near the border are traveling across state lines to eat. Connecticut and Long Island indoor capacities remain at 50% as of now, he noted. 

Cuomo said the decision follows “data” and “science” as he often says.

New York State reported 3.49% overall statewide positivity, and a 42 day decline according to its seven-day average, Cuomo said during a briefing Friday. The state added 116 deaths, he said.

Hospitalizations are down, day to day, but also on the overall trend statewide. 

The Mid-Hudson region has the highest positivity rate in the state.

The Bronx has a positivity rate double Manhattan, the highest of the boroughs, but not as bad as it was, he said.

4 hr 53 min ago

Schools can open at any stage of community spread of virus, CDC director says

From CNN's Maggie Fox and Nicholas Neville

Signs calling for schools to reopen are displayed by people in passing vehicles during an "Open Schools Now" rally in Los Angeles on February 15, 2021.
Signs calling for schools to reopen are displayed by people in passing vehicles during an "Open Schools Now" rally in Los Angeles on February 15, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Schools may open no matter how much virus is spreading in a community, if they take the right precautions, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday. 

As of Tuesday, CNN analysis indicated about 90% of children live in so-called red zones under the CDC’s guidance – meaning there is a high level of community spread of virus. But even in those conditions, schools can safely reopen if they take precautions, Walensky told a White House briefing.

“The first thing I just want to convey is there are opportunities for in-person learning at all stages of – all states of community spread,” Walensky told the briefing.

“As we've seen community spread coming down, and as we've seen our numbers improving right now, what I would invite the schools to do – we have actually seen many more communities leave the red zone and move into the orange zone, which actually has more opportunities for in-school opening, and for in-person learning,” she added.

“So our numbers are coming down. I would actually invite schools to lean in and to look at what is needed so that in the roadmap to try and get more and more children back to school.”

The CDC has said schools can reopen if they make sure they are mitigating the risk of spread with universal mask use, measures to keep children and staff six feet apart, frequent cleaning and disinfection and testing and contact tracing.

“So in, in the areas that remain red – and there are about two-thirds of districts now, although the numbers continue to decline – in the numbers that remain red, we say with universal masking and physical distancing and densification of classrooms, there are opportunities for in-person learning, as well as for middle and high school learning, and assuming you're able to do the densification that we suggest,” Walensky said.

4 hr 46 min ago

US should have Covid-19 vaccine safety data for high school kids by fall, Fauci says

From CNN's Maggie Fox and Nicholas Neville

A pharmacy technician prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass COVID-19 vaccination event on January 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
A pharmacy technician prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass COVID-19 vaccination event on January 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The US should have vaccine safety data on high school age kids by the beginning of fall, but probably not on younger children until early next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

Companies are just starting tests of younger age groups but have been testing their vaccines on 12 to 17-year-olds, Fauci told a White House briefing.

“You know from Pfizer that they started off with the trial of 34,000 individuals down to 16-year-olds, and then progressed it down to 12-year-olds. So what they're going to be doing in April, starting in April, they are going to be studying 12-year-olds down to 5-to 6-year-olds,” Fauci said.

“That will take likely one year to get the information on that – likely not until the first quarter,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and also chief White House medical adviser.

“However, we anticipate data on high school age individuals, namely individuals 12 years old to 17 years old, by the beginning of the fall. Maybe not exactly coinciding with the first day of school, but sometime in the fall we will have that,” Fauci added.

Companies can tests their vaccines on fewer children because they have safety and efficacy data from adults, Fauci said. “So the bottom line of all of this is as follows. It is highly likely that sometime in the fall we will have data that will give us the capability of saying the safety and comparable efficacy in children 12 to 17, 18 years old,” he added.

“But then also, with the studies that I just mentioned, to getting the information to make the decision in elementary school children, almost certainly will not be firmed down until the first quarter of 2022.”

2 hr 9 min ago

US cases, deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19 all dropping, CDC director says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Embalmer and funeral director Kristy Oliver, right, and funeral attendant Sam Deras load into a hearse the casket of a person said to have died from Covid-19 at East County Mortuary in El Cajon, California, on January 15.
Embalmer and funeral director Kristy Oliver, right, and funeral attendant Sam Deras load into a hearse the casket of a person said to have died from Covid-19 at East County Mortuary in El Cajon, California, on January 15. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus are all dropping in the United States, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.

“We continue to see a five-week decline in Covid cases, with cases decreasing 69% in the seven-day average since hitting a peak on Jan. 11,” Walensky told a White House news briefing.

“The current seven day average of approximately 77,000 cases is the lowest reported since the end of October, but still higher than the height of last summer,” she added.

The seven-day average of new hospital admission as of Feb. 16 was 7,200, she said – a 56% decline since Jan. 9.

”The latest data indicates that deaths have declined modestly … to an average of approximately 2,700 per day,” Walensky added.

