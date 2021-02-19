It's too risky to go to a single-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, Fauci says

It’s too risky to go to giving a single dose of coronavirus vaccine to stretch out the supply, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday
Fauci said it takes two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to get full immunity to coronavirus infection – and he has not changed his mind after reading an Israeli report published Thursday night that indicated a single dose could provide up to 85% protection three to four weeks later.
“We will stick with the scientifically documented efficacy and optimal response of a prime followed by a boost with the mRNA vaccines,” Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a White House briefing. “The reason is even though you can get a fair degree of, quote, protection after a single dose, it clearly is not durable,” he added.
Fauci said he worried that if large numbers of people got a single shot and had less than optimal immune responses after that single shot, they could be exposed to the virus and start incubating viral mutations. In theory, new variants could arise, he said.
“You might theoretically be inducing new variants,” he said.