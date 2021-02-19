World
Coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Winter weather

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sarah Faidell, Brad Lendon, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:09 p.m. ET, February 19, 2021
28 min ago

It's too risky to go to a single-dose coronavirus vaccine regimen, Fauci says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to US President Joe Biden, out of frame, during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 11.
Dr. Anthony Fauci listens to US President Joe Biden, out of frame, during a visit to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 11. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

It’s too risky to go to giving a single dose of coronavirus vaccine to stretch out the supply, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday

Fauci said it takes two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to get full immunity to coronavirus infection – and he has not changed his mind after reading an Israeli report published Thursday night that indicated a single dose could provide up to 85% protection three to four weeks later.

“We will stick with the scientifically documented efficacy and optimal response of a prime followed by a boost with the mRNA vaccines,” Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a White House briefing. “The reason is even though you can get a fair degree of, quote, protection after a single dose, it clearly is not durable,” he added.

Fauci said he worried that if large numbers of people got a single shot and had less than optimal immune responses after that single shot, they could be exposed to the virus and start incubating viral mutations. In theory, new variants could arise, he said.

“You might theoretically be inducing new variants,” he said.

32 min ago

White House announces new Covid-19 vaccination centers in Florida and Pennsylvania

From CNN's Allie Malloy

Senior White House Adviser Andy Slavitt announced five new Covid-19 community vaccination centers opening in Florida and Pennsylvania in the next two weeks.

In Florida, there will be four new centers based in Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa. Each site will have the capacity to vaccinate a total of 12,000 individuals per day, Slavitt said during Friday's White House Covid-19 briefing. 

There will be one new center based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which will have the capacity to deliver 6,000 doses of vaccine per day. 

"Selection of all of these sites is based on the CDC FEMA framework that has been developed to target vaccinations to those who are most vulnerable. The goal is to launch vaccination sites that use processes and are in locations that promote equity and deploy the CDC's social vulnerability index," Slavitt said.

Slavitt said federal teams will be deployed "immediately" to these areas to work with state and local officials. 

31 min ago

Delaware governor signs order easing Covid-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced an easing of restrictions around indoor gatherings.

"Under the latest order, ​the limit on gatherings at businesses and other indoor spaces ​is increased from the current limit of 10 people. The new limit is a maximum of 25 people or 50 percent of stated fire occupancy restrictions, whichever is less," he said in a news release Friday. 

Limits for private indoor gatherings – including dinner parties, house parties, and birthday parties, remains at 10 people, the release explained.

Organizers can also submit plans to the department of health for larger events up to 150 people, according to the release.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or up to 250 with an approved plan from the Division of Public Health.

The order signed by the governor also raises the number of people that can be included in group exercise to 15, excluding staff.

38 min ago

Nearly 28 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began

From CNN's Haley Brink

A person is tested for Covid-19 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on January 5.
A person is tested for Covid-19 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on January 5. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

There have been at least 27,901,914 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 493,501 people have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

So far today, Johns Hopkins University has reported 5,874 new cases and 403 new deaths.

At least 73,377,450 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 57,737,767 total doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.  

You can see the latest Johns Hopkins University US numbers here.

1 hr 39 min ago

This island could be the first fully vaccinated territory in the world

From CNN’s James Frater

The tiny remote Ascension Island in the South Atlantic Ocean could “become the first island to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” the British Military said Friday.

The island – a UK overseas territory – has a population of just over 800 inhabitants.

At least 1,950 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Ascension earlier this week on a special support flight by the Royal Air Force. 

Staff at the island’s Georgetown Hospital have begun administering the vaccine and the first people to vaccinated were hospital employee Sylvia Isaac and her husband Mervyn. 

In a statement Ms. Isaac said: “I feel very privileged to be able to receive this vaccine,” and that the, “vaccination itself was quick and painless.”

“This vaccine will hopefully protect us against the worst effects of COVID-19, and also help to protect family, friends and the rest of the community,” she said. 

Given the number of inhabitants the Ascension Island Government anticipates, “that first doses will be administered to all those offered it by the end of next week.”

Gov. Philip Rushbrook of Ascension said: “I am pleased to be on Ascension at this time to see first-hand the arrival and distribution of the vaccines.”

“I would like to thank personally everyone involved in making this happen.” And said the delivery of the vaccines, “represents the culmination of a lot of hard work across several UK government departments, the RAF and within Ascension Island Government.”

Royal Air Force Flying Officer George Cox, Officer Commanding Cargo said: “Places like Ascension Island are notoriously difficult to get to.”

The vaccines arrived on an A400M Atlas cargo plane as the “RAF can get out to remote locations that commercial aircraft can not necessarily access,” said Flying Officer Cox.

Where is the Ascension? A volcanic island of 33 square miles, Ascension, is approximately 1,000 miles from the coast of Africa and 1,400 miles from Brazil. Their nearest neighbors are on the island of St. Helena 700 miles to the north. 

Ascension Island is part of the United Kingdom Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha and has its own Constitution is self-governing and makes its own laws.

1 hr 50 min ago

G7 countries pledge $4 billion to Covid-19 vaccine initiatives

From CNN’s Cristiana Moisescu and Zahid Mahmood

The leaders of the G7 countries have pledged an additional $4 billion to the ACT accelerator and COVAX vaccine initiatives, reiterating their resolve to work together to beat Covid-19 and “build back better,” they said in a statement following the virtual meeting on Friday

“We, the leaders of the Group of Seven, met today and resolved to work together to beat COVID-19 and build back better. Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet," the statement said.

COVAX is a vaccine alliance trying to distribute vaccines to overcome inequality in access to vaccines and distribute shots to low- and middle-income countries. ACT-A is an accelerator that joins forces of various investors and organizations to develop tools to bring the pandemic closer to an end.

At the first G7 event attended by US President Joe Biden, the leaders of some of the world’s strongest economies repeated their support for sustainable development across the globe. They promised to agree concrete action on these priorities at the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom in June. 

In addition to these commitments, the G7 leaders also supported the commitment by Japan to “hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in overcoming Covid-19,” they said.

2 hr ago

30% of people with Covid-19 continue to have symptoms up to 9 months after infection, study finds

From CNN's Nadia Kounang

New research published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open finds that 30% of people with Covid-19 continue to have symptoms up to nine months after initial infection. 

In the longest follow-up of Covid-19 patients to date, researchers followed 177 individuals with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 diagnoses for up to nine months, and found that about 30% continue to have persistent symptoms.

Of the 177 patients followed, 150 (84.7%) were never hospitalized and considered to have mild illness and 11(6.2%) were asymptomatic. 23 out of the 177 also had hypertension. 

Meanwhile, 49 (32.7%) of non-hospitalized patients and 5(31.3%) of patients with severe disease reported having at least 1 in the follow up.

A previous study of the same group found that 36% of non-hospitalized patients had lingering symptoms 2-3 weeks after initial diagnosis.

The most common symptoms were fatigue reported by 24 patients (13.6%) and loss of taste or smell reported by another 24 patients (13.6%).

Overall, 23 patients (13%) reported other symptoms including cough, trouble breathing, and muscle aches. 4 patients (2.3%) said they continued having brain fog. Among the 16 hospitalized patients, more than 80% reported to still have trouble breathing. More than 80% of the hospitalized group also reported still having a cough and more than 80% of the group also reported feeling feverish up to 9 months after diagnosis.

More than 30% of respondents reported worse quality of life compared to before getting sick. And 14 participants (8%) — including 9 people who had not been hospitalized — reported having trouble performing at least one usual activity, such as daily chores.

While the researchers noted the small sample size was a limitation, they wrote that with 57.8 million cases worldwide, “even a small incidence of long-term debility could have enormous health and economic consequences.” wrote the researchers.

 

1 hr 36 min ago

Serious adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are rare, CDC study says

From CNN’s Amanda Sealy

A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Washington, DC, in December 2020.
A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Washington, DC, in December 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/Getty Images

When analyzing adverse effects after receiving either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, serious reactions accounted for less than 10% of those events according to a study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control.

Researchers evaluated safety data that was reported through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 13 2021. During that time, 13,794,904 vaccine doses had been administered in the US and 1,602,065 had enrolled in the reporting system.

Out of that 1.6 million, 50.8% received the Pfizer-BioNTech and 49.2% received the Moderna vaccines.

The study found that during this time there were 6,994 reports of adverse reactions after receiving a vaccine. 6,354 (90.8%) of those events were considered non-serious and 640 (9.2%) were considered serious.

The most commonly reported symptoms were headache (22.4%), fatigue (16.5%) and dizziness (16.5%).

A total of 113 deaths were reported to VAERS with 78 (65%) of those occurring in long term care facility residents.

However the study noted, “available information from death certificates, autopsy reports, medical records, and clinical descriptions from VAERS reports and health care providers did not suggest any causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death.”

Reports of anaphylaxis was also rare with just 62 reported incidents.

The study notes the there are limitations due to reporting biases and the fact that the reporting system is a voluntary self-enrollment program. 

It is also important to note that during the study’s time period, first and second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine had been made available, but only first doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

“These data provide reassurance and helpful information regarding what health care providers and vaccine recipients might expect after vaccination,” wrote the researchers.

1 hr 11 min ago

US senator calls on social media to stop the spread of antivax disinformation targeting pregnant women

From CNN's Richard Davis and Brian Fung

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal arrives at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 12.
US Sen. Richard Blumenthal arrives at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 12. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, called on Facebook and Twitter to stop the spread of antivax disinformation targeting pregnant women, according to a news release Friday. 

Blumenthal said accounts have singled out women who have had miscarriages, wrongly linking it to Covid vaccinations. 

“Time and again, Facebook and its peers have moved far too slow in responding to the targeted harassment and promotion of destructive conspiracy theories against women and people of color,” Blumenthal said in letters addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. 

“Health officials across the country are vigilantly working to reassure the public that vaccines are safe and to achieve widespread immunity to save lives. Each piece of misinformation, each person bullied for doing the right thing, is a setback in our effort to end this costly pandemic,” he added.

Major medical groups in the United States say that pregnant women should get the vaccine.

  