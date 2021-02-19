More than 1,500 reported cases of concerning variants in the US, CDC says
From CNN Health’s Michael Nedelman
At least 1,549 cases of coronavirus strains first spotted in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the United States, according to data updated Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vast majority of these cases are the more contagious variant which was originally detected in the UK. This variant has been found in 41 states and Washington, DC. More than a quarter are in Florida.
In addition, there are 21 total cases of a strain initially seen in South Africa, in nine states and Washington, DC. Five total cases of the strain first linked to Brazil have been discovered among four states.
CDC says this does not represent the total number of such cases circulating in the US but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples.
43 min ago
Pregnant women are at a 70% higher risk for Covid-19 infection, study finds
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Pregnant women appear to be at a higher risk of Covid-19 infection, researchers reported.
The study, which was published Tuesday, shows the Covid-19 infection rate among pregnant women in Washington state was 70% higher than in similarly aged adults in the state. It also found that rates of infection among pregnant women of color were two to four times higher than expected.
"Pregnant women were not protected from COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic, with the greatest burden of infections occurring in nearly all racial/ethnic minority groups," the researchers wrote in their report, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
For the study, the research team gathered data from 240 pregnant Covid-19 patients in 35 hospitals and clinics, which account for 61% of the state's annual births, from March through June 2020.
"Our data indicates that pregnant people did not avoid the pandemic as we hoped that they would, and communities of color bore the greatest burden," said Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf, an ob-gyn with the University of Washington School of Medicine and the report's senior author.
According to the study, the Covid-19 infection rate in pregnant women in the state of Washington was 13.9 out of every 1,000 deliveries, compared to an overall rate for 20- to 39-year-olds in the state of 7.3 out of 1,000.
"Higher infection rates in pregnant patients may be due to the overrepresentation of women in many professions and industries considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic — including healthcare, education, service sectors," lead author Dr. Erica Lokken said in a news release.
The researchers suggest that pregnant people should be broadly prioritized for Covid-19 vaccination.
"Pregnant women are written out of the allocation prioritization in about half of U.S. States. Many states are not even linking their COVID-19 vaccine allocation plans with the high-risk medical conditions listed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] —which include pregnancy," Waldorf said.
41 min ago
US pharmacies see high Covid-19 vaccine demand "outweigh inventory"
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Ashley Ahn
Demand for coronavirus vaccines is outstripping supply in the federal retail pharmacy program for the United States. CNN finds appointments are filling up quickly.
Many pharmacies told CNN this week that they can receive and administer far more vaccine doses than are arriving so far. Albertsons Companies Inc., a US grocery company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is using less than 10% of its capacity, according to Albertsons spokesperson Andrew Whelan.
"We have the capabilities to administer 150,000 doses every single day and can take on about 90% more supply within our network," Whelan told CNN.
Hy-Vee, a chain of supermarkets in the Midwest, told CNN that having more vaccine doses to administer to the public would be beneficial.
"The limited supply of the vaccine has been our biggest challenge," said company spokesperson Christina Gayman. "We would love to vaccinate every single person who inquires, but supply is still limited."
Meanwhile, Meijer Inc. has administered 66,000 doses since mid-January with an anticipated additional 30,000 this week, company representative Frank J. Guglielmi told CNN. Most doses have been administered in Michigan, where Meijer is both a state and federal vaccine partner.
"As far as support, we just need more vaccines,” Guglielmi said.
Walgreens, one of the first pharmacies to begin administering Covid-19 vaccines in December through a separate partnership with long-term care facilities, has administered more than 3 million vaccines as of Monday, with an allotment of 180,000 doses per week through the federal program, company spokesperson Kelli Teno told CNN.
"As we roll out to broader populations, vaccine demand has continued to outweigh inventory," Teno said. "We share the enthusiasm of the nation in vaccinating people as quickly as possible, but patience is needed as vaccine inventory continues to build in the coming weeks and months and we're able to vaccinate more communities."