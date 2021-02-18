About 57.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US

Carolyn Fowler of the Los Angeles Unified School District receives a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

About 57.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 57,737,767 total doses have been administered, about 79% of the 73,377,450 doses distributed.

That’s nearly 1.5 million more administered doses reported since yesterday. The seven-day average of doses administered has been ticking down slightly since Tuesday, from about 1.7 million doses per day to about 1.6 million.

More than 41 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 16 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.