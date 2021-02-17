Taylor Glascock for CNN

President Joe Biden said the United States might be in a "very different circumstance" by Christmas.

Speaking at CNN's town hall Tuesday night, Biden noted that with vaccinations, the ability to continue spreading coronavirus "is going to diminish considerably" due to herd immunity.

"So if that works that way, as my mother would say with the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors, that by next Christmas I think we'll be in a very different circumstance God willing, than we are today," Biden said, cautioning that he did not want to "over-promise anything."

"A year from now, I think that there will be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask, but we don't know," Biden said.

His vaccine plan: Biden promised that 600 million doses of vaccines would be available to the country by the end of July.

Not every vaccine will be administered by that time, Biden noted. “They’ll be available,” he said. “A lot will be being vaccinated in the meantime,” he said. “In other words, this is not all of a sudden 600 million doses are going to appear.”