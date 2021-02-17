The US has reported nearly 1,300 infections from Covid-19 variants

A health care worker places a vial containing a Covid-19 test swab into a box at a testing site in San Francisco, California, on January 9. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At least 1,299 cases of coronavirus variants that were first spotted in other countries have been reported in the United States, according to data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says this does not represent the total number of variant cases circulating in the US, but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples.

UK variant: The vast majority of these cases are the B.1.1.7 variant first spotted in the UK, a more contagious strain. It has been found in 41 states and Washington, DC.

South Africa variant: 19 cases of this strain, called B.1.351, were reported across nine states and Washington, DC.

Brazil variant: There have been three cases of the P.1 strain, first linked to Brazil -- two in Minnesota and one in Oklahoma.