As Congress works to pass another Covid-19 relief package, the Biden administration is ramping up distribution of the vaccines. Meanwhile, the US is seeing a downward trend in new infections, but officials warn the next spike could come from virus variants.
Here is what you need to know to get up to speed.
Covid relief package timeline:
- This coming week, the House Budget Committee will assemble a final bill based off the measures approved by at least nine committees. The full House is expected to vote on the bill by the end of next week, followed by Senate action. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she expects the package to be on President Biden's desk by March 14.
- The measure will be part of budget reconciliation legislation which means it cannot be filibustered in the Senate.
What's in Democrat's plan:
- The Democrat's proposal is pretty close to what Biden outlined last month. It would include $1,400 direct stimulus payments, extend two key pandemic unemployment programs, money for state and local governments and nearly $130 billion for schools, among other things.
Vaccine distribution:
- More than 55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 72% of all the doses that have been distributed.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he thinks the process of widespread vaccinations will likely start in the spring and large portions of the public will be able to be vaccinated by the end of the summer.
Ramping up rollout:
- The Biden administration is again increasing its weekly Covid-19 vaccine supply being sent to states, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Officials said the administration is “increasing the vaccine supply to 13.5 million doses per week to states," Psaki said at Tuesday’s briefing, a 57% increase from inauguration levels.
- About 2 million doses will be sent directly to pharmacies across the country this week, according to Psaki.
- Moderna said it expects to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March, followed by an additional 100 million doses by the end of May and another 100 million doses by the end of July.
Kids and Covid-19:
- More than 3.03 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Feb. 11, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Last week alone, about 99,000 new child cases were identified through testing – that's an 8% increase in the last two weeks.
Variants:
- Andy Slavitt, White House Covid-19 senior adviser, said that while it is nice to see case numbers drop, "it could be misleading," adding the next new wave will be with the variant first detected in the UK.
- The Connecticut Department of Public Health has detected its first positive case of the variant first found in South Africa, it said in a statement.
- Researchers said they have identified a batch of similar mutations in coronavirus samples circulating in the United States. They stress that the US needs to do more sequencing to identify these mutations faster.