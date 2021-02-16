A Children's National Hospital healthcare worker holds a Quest Diagnostics bag containing a Covid-19 swab at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics said Tuesday it is now sequencing 2,000 tests a week, doubling the amount of genomic sequencing it started performing last month.

The company said it is sequencing the tests for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are proud to support the CDC’s efforts to track new mutations in, and patterns of transmission of, SARS-CoV-2 across the United States,” Quest said in a statement.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has detailed US efforts to increase genetic sequencing of coronavirus samples in recent weeks, noting that much more is needed to get a better handle on the circulation and prevalence of variants such as B.1.1.7.

"We anticipate that we're probably going to be sequencing up to three to four more than we are already sequencing," Walensky said last week. "I think once we have more sequencing that's happening, we'll have a better idea as to how many variants there are and what proportion are out there.”

In addition to the CDC requesting samples from states for sequencing, its website states that, “CDC has also contracted with commercial diagnostic laboratories and obtained commitments to sequence an additional 6,000 samples per week, with plans for further expansion.”