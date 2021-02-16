Motorists queue at the Otara testing station on February 15 after a positive Covid-19 case was reported in Auckland. David Rowland/AFP/Getty Images

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in New Zealand yesterday, a positive sign after Auckland, the country's most populous city, went into lockdown because a family of three tested positive for the UK variant of the virus.

Authorities decided to mandate that most people in Auckland stay home for three days and test thousands of residents to ensure the contagious variant of the coronavirus was not spreading with in the community.

More than 15,000 swabs were taken nationally Monday. None of the 5,818 of those that were processed came back positive, said Director-General of Health Dr. Ashely Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said that officials are still investigating the source of transmission for the couple and their child. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday one of the trio works in a facility that does the laundry for airlines, and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told CNN authorities believe the individual's employment may be "the connection" to the virus.

Close contacts of the family, including colleagues of the father did not test positive. Fourteen of the 36 close contacts from the high school that the child attended have tested positive.

More results are expected to continue to come in during the day Tuesday.