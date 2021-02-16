New Zealand reports no new Covid-19 cases for second straight day
From Sol Han in Seoul, South Korea
No new Covid-19 cases were reported in New Zealand yesterday, a positive sign after Auckland, the country's most populous city, went into lockdown because a family of three tested positive for the UK variant of the virus.
Authorities decided to mandate that most people in Auckland stay home for three days and test thousands of residents to ensure the contagious variant of the coronavirus was not spreading with in the community.
More than 15,000 swabs were taken nationally Monday. None of the 5,818 of those that were processed came back positive, said Director-General of Health Dr. Ashely Bloomfield.
Bloomfield said that officials are still investigating the source of transmission for the couple and their child. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday one of the trio works in a facility that does the laundry for airlines, and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told CNN authorities believe the individual's employment may be "the connection" to the virus.
Close contacts of the family, including colleagues of the father did not test positive. Fourteen of the 36 close contacts from the high school that the child attended have tested positive.
More results are expected to continue to come in during the day Tuesday.
2 hr 1 min ago
Colombia to begin Covid-19 vaccinations on Wednesday
From CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon in Bogotá, Colombia, and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Colombia will begin its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.
Duque said during his daily televised address that the government had decided to move the vaccination schedule forward from Saturday. The campaign is beginning weeks after neighboring countries like Chile and Argentina started theirs.
Colombian health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Colombia received its first shipment of 50,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday.
Duque said the government had decided to kick-start the vaccination campaign in two small cities in rural Colombia, Monteria and Sincelejo, to signal that the vaccines are destined for the entire country.
Major cities like Bogotá, Medellin and Cali will begin to vaccinate residents on Thursday.
Veronica Machado, a nurse in the intensive care unit at Sincelejo University Hospital, will be the first Colombian to receive her first inoculation on Wednesday, Duque said.
Colombia’s Covid-19 outbreak is the second-worst in Latin America, according to a tally of confirmed cases by Johns Hopkins University.
To date, 2,198,549 cases and 57,786 deaths have been reported in Colombia, according to Johns Hopkins
2 hr 31 min ago
Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo made a full recovery from Covid-19
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
Eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have made a full recovery after contracting Covid-19 last month, the zoo said.
The western lowland gorillas caught the West Coast variant of the coronavirus, zoo officials say, despite team members adhering to all recommended biosecurity precautions.
All eight gorillas at the zoo were secluded after the diagnosis, with some showing symptoms that included “mild coughing, congestion, nasal discharge and intermittent lethargy,” the zoo said in an online update.
Zoo officials credit the gorillas recuperation to “the highest standard of care” offered by the zoo’s veterinary team, wildlife care professionals, and a collaboration with a wide array of colleagues and partners.
“We’re so grateful for the outpouring concern and support we’ve received while the troop safely recovered,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We’re thrilled to share the joy that this beloved troop brings to our community and to our guests.”
San Diego Zoo has committed to sharing documentation of the coronavirus in its gorillas with hopes that it will help “provide important information regarding scientific understanding of the virus and its effects on great apes.”
The gorillas are now on view for visitors.
2 hr 34 min ago
What's behind New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid-19 controversy
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at the center of an escalating controversy over deaths in nursing homes, how they were counted and how they handled requests for that data.
Cuomo was lauded early in the outbreak for his forthright news conferences and passionate pleas for more medical equipment from the federal government. He published a book in October titled, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
Now, however, he's facing bipartisan calls for an investigation and limitations on his executive powers after a top aide said the administration delayed the release of data on Covid-19 deaths of long-term care facility residents because of concerns about a potential federal investigation by the Trump administration, at a time when former President Donald Trump was personally threatening Cuomo.
At the heart of the matter is the question of whether New York could better have prevented the state's nearly 46,000 deaths, the second-highest total of any US state so far, and whether the decision to discharge recovering residents from hospitals back to nursing homes increased infections among vulnerable elderly residents.
Here's everything you need to know about the controversy:
Australian regulators grant provisional approval for AstraZeneca vaccine
From Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane, Australia
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration provisionally approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
It is the second vaccine to receive such approval -- regulators have already provisionally approved the Pfzier/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said Monday the country had received more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 80,000 of which will be released starting February 22. Approximately 50,000 will go to states and territories frontline quarantine and health workers, and 30,000 will go to aged care, disability care residents and health care workers.
Australia has secured 53.8 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Morrison's office said in a statement.
2 hr 36 min ago
3 sailors on a US aircraft carrier tested positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Barbara Starr in Washington
Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the US Navy said in a statement.
“These Sailors, who have not experienced any symptoms, as well as all identified close contacts are currently isolated aboard the ship in accordance with Navy and CDC guidance. Shipboard health professionals conducted a thorough contact investigation and all identified close contacts have tested negative for COVID-19,” the Navy said in a statement
Last year, the same aircraft carrier was home to a significant outbreak of the virus -- more than 1,000 of the ship's nearly 4,900-member crew who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Navy said Monday that this time, the ship is “following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines” and USS Theodore Roosevelt is underway and remains fully operational.