White House Covid-19 adviser says drop in US cases could be "misleading" in face of variants

The Dutch government has filed an “urgent appeal” after a court ruling ordered officials to “immediately” lift a curfew intended to reduce coronavirus infections.

The restriction has been in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. since January 23.

“The curfew is a far-reaching violation of the right of freedom of movement and privacy and limits [indirectly] among other things the rights to freedom of assembly and demonstration. This makes a very diligent decision-making process necessary," the judge said in the Tuesday ruling.

Later the court said the government had appealed the decision.

“The State has asked the court to suspend the decision of the preliminary relief judge pending the final decision on appeal,” the court said in a statement.

“That is to say that the State wants the curfew to remain in effect until the Hague court makes a definitive ruling on the question of whether the curfew should be annulled.”

The request to suspend the decision will be heard in person at 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday (10am ET).

The court will only hear arguments on whether or not to keep the curfew in effect while the appeal is being heard; it will not rule today on the appeal itself.

A lifting of the curfew would have “serious consequences” for fighting the pandemic, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a hastily schedule news conference on Tuesday.

If the government is forced to remove it because it was not put into place under the “correct legal basis,” Rutte said, “that does not mean that this measure is not necessary.”

The curfew is a means. The curfew is not a goal,” he said. “And that goal is to keep that virus, the coronavirus, as much as possible under control, so that we can get all our freedoms back soon, but in a safe way.”

Whether or not a court allows the curfew to stay in place pending appeal, Rutte urged people in the Netherlands to stay at home during the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew hours.

“I ask everyone to abide by the curfew, at least until later this week when there is more clarity in that case,” he said.