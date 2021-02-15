Nearly 53 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC data

Staff Sgt. Herbert Lins of the Missouri Army National Guard administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a resident during a vaccination event on February 11 at the Jeff Vander Lou senior living facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Nearly 53 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 52,884,356 total doses have been administered – about 72% of the 70,057,800 doses distributed.

That’s about 2 million more administered doses reported since Saturday, for a seven-day average of about 1.6 million doses per day.

Just over 38 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 14 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.