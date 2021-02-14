World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jenni Marsh and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Published 12:01 AM ET, Sun February 14, 2021
More than 600,000 Americans will have died of coronavirus by June 1, model forecasts

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

The casket of a person who died after contracting Covid-19 is loaded into a hearse in El Cajon, California, on January 15, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

More than 600,000 Americans will have died from Covid-19 by June 1, according to the latest forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

The model predicted a death toll of 614,503 Americans -- down slightly from the previous forecast released last week, which projected 631,000 deaths.

Warmer weather and wider vaccination could help drive transmission down between now and August, according to the IHME. 

“We expect vaccination to reach 145 million adults by June 1 and that scale-up will prevent 114,000 deaths,” IHME said in a statement. 

More than 50 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And if 95% of Americans started wearing masks in the next week, 34,000 lives could be saved.

The UK variant: Spread of the B.1.1.7 virus variant, first identified in the UK, could complicate any potential decline. At least 981 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been found in 37 states, the CDC said this week.

The team said it had factored in the expected variant spread into its projections for this forecast. In the worst-case scenario, US deaths could reach 645,000 by June 1.

Other factors: Progress could also be reversed if people let their guards down, said IHME.

“Transmission has been contained over the winter through mask wearing, decreased mobility, and avoidance of high-risk settings such as indoor dining,” IHME said. “As daily case counts decline and vaccination increases, behaviors are likely to change towards increased risk of transmission.”
More than 50 million vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

A nurse loads syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Bloomfield, Connecticut, on February 12. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The United States has administered more than 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

The CDC reported that 50,641,884 total doses have been administered so far -- about 72% of the 69,883,625 total doses delivered nationwide.

More than 37 million people have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 13 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

British PM Boris Johnson says Covid-19 could become “something we simply live with”

From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston in London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the QuantuMDx Biotechnology company in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on February 13. Ian Forsyth/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he agreed with comments by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday that vaccinations and new treatments could make Covid-19 “another illness we have to live with, like we do flu” by the end of the year.

"I do think that in due time [Covid-19] will become something that we simply live with. Some people will be more vulnerable than others -- that's inevitable,” Johnson said Saturday, replying to a reporter’s question.

Johnson also said he was feeling “optimistic” ahead of a planned announcement on February 22 of his road map for England to exit lockdown -- but added that “we have to be cautious.”

Asked about the scheduled February 22 announcement, when details of how the lockdown will be eased are expected to be outlined, Johnson replied that he will "be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.” 

The UK government is hoping to meet its target of offering Covid-19 vaccinations to 15 million people in the most vulnerable groups by Monday, February 15. To date 14 million people in the UK have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Here's some context: There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

In March last year, the UK government said it was hopeful the country could cap its coronavirus deaths at 20,000. But more than 116,500 have died, according to figures from JHU -- and the country has one of the highest number of confirmed deaths in the world, proportionate to population.

For the first time in 100 days, the US is averaging fewer than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day

From CNN’s Amanda Watts and Haley Brink

For the first time in 100 days, the United States is averaging fewer than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The nation has a current 7-day average of 96,609 new cases per day, according to JHU data. The last time this metric was below 100,000 was on Election Day, November 3, 2020. 

On November 3, the US saw an average of 925 deaths per day. Right now, the US is seeing an average of 3,024 deaths per day, which is more than a 200% increase in daily deaths since November.

Over those 100 days -- from November 3, 2020 to February 12, 2021 -- the US tallied 18,141,364 new Covid-19 cases and 248,148 reported deaths, JHU data shows. 