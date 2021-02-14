More than 50 million vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
The United States has administered more than 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to data published Saturday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported that 50,641,884 total doses have been administered so far -- about 72% of the 69,883,625 total doses delivered nationwide.
More than 37 million people have now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 13 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
1 hr 30 min ago
British PM Boris Johnson says Covid-19 could become “something we simply live with”
From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston in London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he agreed with comments by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday that vaccinations and new treatments could make Covid-19 “another illness we have to live with, like we do flu” by the end of the year.
"I do think that in due time [Covid-19] will become something that we simply live with. Some people will be more vulnerable than others -- that's inevitable,” Johnson said Saturday, replying to a reporter’s question.
Johnson also said he was feeling “optimistic” ahead of a planned announcement on February 22 of his road map for England to exit lockdown -- but added that “we have to be cautious.”
Asked about the scheduled February 22 announcement, when details of how the lockdown will be eased are expected to be outlined, Johnson replied that he will "be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.”
The UK government is hoping to meet its target of offering Covid-19 vaccinations to 15 million people in the most vulnerable groups by Monday, February 15. To date 14 million people in the UK have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Here's some context: There have been more than 4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.