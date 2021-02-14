China slams US after it raised concerns about WHO investigation in Wuhan 

Investigative team members from the World Health Organization visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, on January 31. Getty Images

China slammed the United States on Sunday, after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan released a statement questioning the World Health Organization's investigation into the start of the pandemic.

"What the US has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19," said a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States in a statement.

"But the US, acting as if none of this had ever happened, is pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself," the statement said.

Sullivan's statement: On Saturday, Sullivan had released a statement calling on China to "make available its data from the earliest days" of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sullivan wrote that the Biden administration has "deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them."