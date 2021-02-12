France’s health authority recommends single vaccine dose to those previously infected
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
France’s health authority has become the first to recommend that only one dose of the coronavirus vaccine be administered to people previously infected with coronavirus.
In a press release published Friday, the French National Authority for Health argued that people infected with Covid-19 keep an “immunity memory” and should only require one dose of a vaccine. Health authorities recommended that the vaccination be carried out after a 3-month delay from the person's infection date, but "preferably closer to a 6-month delay."
The government has yet to adopt the health authority’s recommendation.
France began its vaccination campaign on December 27, and there are currently three vaccines authorized for use – Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna – which are all two-dose vaccines.
27 min ago
Italy extends travel ban between regions, as four regions tighten Covid-19 restrictions
From CNN's Livia Borghese in Rome
Italy is extending its travel ban between regions by another week to February 25, the government said. The travel ban does have some exceptions, including travel for health reasons or for emergencies.
Additionally, the regions of Tuscany, Abruzzo, and Liguria, as well as the province of Trento, will tighten coronavirus restrictions, according to an Italian Health Ministry statement. These regions will be placed into Italy's middle tier of restrictions -- called “orange zones" -- meaning that museums will close and restaurants and bars can only open for takeout services.
Areas where clusters of the UK variant have been discovered, such as the city of Perugia, will also have increased restrictions, according to the Health Ministry. Nearly one in five coronavirus infections in Italy are from the UK variant, according to a Health Ministry study released Friday.
The UK variant “is likely to become the prevalent one in the coming months,” said the Health Ministry press release, adding that an estimated 17.8% of cases nationwide are from the UK variant of the virus.
On Friday, Italy recorded a further 13,908 new cases of coronavirus and 316 additional deaths, according to the latest government data.
59 min ago
Vitamin C and zinc don't help Covid-19 patients, study finds
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
Vitamin C and zinc don’t do anything to help coronavirus patients, a Cleveland Clinic team reported Friday.
Their research is the first major randomized study looking at the popular supplements, given under medical supervision, and it found even high doses did nothing to help patients recover from Covid-19.
The team at the Cleveland Clinic health system randomly assigned 214 patients to get varying doses of ascorbic acid, commonly known as vitamin C, and zinc, between April and October of last year.
“In this randomized clinical trial of ambulatory patients diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection, treatment with high-dose zinc gluconate, ascorbic acid, or a combination of the two supplements did not significantly decrease the duration of symptoms compared with standard of care,” the team wrote in the journal JAMA Network Open.
“Most consumers of ascorbic acid and zinc are taking significantly lower doses of these supplements, so demonstrating that even high-dose ascorbic acid and zinc had no benefit suggests clear lack of efficacy,” Dr. Milind Desai of the Cleveland Clinic and colleagues wrote.
“In addition, administering supplements with unproven benefit can be detrimental due to adverse effects. Zinc has been shown to cause a metallic taste, dry mouth, and gastrointestinal intolerance in high doses. Ascorbic acid can cause gastrointestinal intolerance, and in the current study, a significantly higher proportion of patients in the ascorbic acid subgroups reported adverse effects, including nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.”
1 hr 13 min ago
What it's like outside a Walgreens getting ready to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public
Jason Carroll is outside one Walgreens pharmacy in New Britain, Connecticut, as they begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public.
1 hr 37 min ago
UK Covid-19 full-range R rate falls below 1 for the first time since July
From CNN's Samantha Tapfumaneyi in London
The UK’s Covid-19 reproduction number (R) is now estimated at between 0.7 and 0.9, the country's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Friday.
This is the first time the full range of the R rate has fallen below 1 since July 2020, according to PA Media.
The R number falling to between 0.7 and 0.9 means that “on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 7 and 9 other people,” explained the DHSC on its website.
Last week, the R number was between 0.7 and 1.0, with the DHSC saying it was “confident" the epidemic was shrinking.
2 hr 2 min ago
Coronavirus antibody tests results vary a lot depending on when people get them, study finds
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
Antibody tests designed to tell people whether they’ve had a previous coronavirus infection vary greatly in their results depending on when people take the tests and who the people are, researchers reported Friday.
People who had recently been infected were more likely to test negative on an antibody test, the team at the University of California, San Francisco found. They found 112 days after a person was diagnosed with coronavirus appeared to be the optimal time for an accurate antibody test result.
“The sensitivity of the antibody test varied by sex and age, with significantly higher sensitivity among males than among females,” the team wrote in the journal JAMA Network Open.
The team looked at 486 patients who were diagnosed using polymerase chain reaction or PCR testing – the gold standard for coronavirus testing – and who later came back for antibody tests.
“The sensitivity was highest at 126 days after positive RT-PCR results for males and 133 days after positive RT-PCR results for females. The sensitivity also varied significantly by age group, with the highest sensitivity among patients aged 50 to 59 years,” the researchers wrote.
Testing too soon, they said, might lead to a false negative result. Test types varied greatly in their accuracy, also, the team said.
1 hr 33 min ago
Iran reports more cases and deaths, as it begins Russian vaccine rollout
From CNN’s Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran and Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem
Iran reported 7,298 new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 1,503,753, Iran’s health ministry spokesperson said.
The new Covid-19 related case infection numbers were announced by the spokesperson, Sima Sadaat Lari, in a news conference on state TV.
The country also reported 65 new related Covid-19 deaths, which took its death toll to 58,809 on Friday.
The health ministry said 3,729 patients remain hospitalized in ICU.
Iran is the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in total cases and deaths.
On Tuesday, Iran began its rollout of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to a live broadcast on state television.
Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the top priority groups for vaccination are doctors and nurses working in intensive care units of hospitals. 1,000 vaccine shots are being given on a daily basis to medical staff and people over the age of 65, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.
The country has continued to keep restrictions in place to avoid a larger outbreak of cases.
1 hr 38 min ago
Cases fall in Israel, which is on track to ease restrictions on February 23
From CNN's Andrew Carey and Amir Tal in Jerusalem
Israel’s coronavirus data is moving in the right direction, with the number of people in serious condition from the disease dipping under 1,000 for the first time in several weeks, according to information from the country's Health Ministry.
A total of 985 people are currently in a serious condition with Covid-19. And in another sign that Israel’s vaccine drive could be starting to have an effect, there are now fewer Covid-19 hospitalizations among the over-60s than there are among the under-60s, according to Professor Eran Segal from Israel’s respected Weizmann Institute.
Data on cases and hospitalizations in Israel is being closely watched around the world, as the country jumped into an early lead globally in administering shots to its citizens.
The over-60s were the first demographic in Israel to receive the coronavirus vaccination and more than 90% of that age group have now either been vaccinated or been infected with the virus already, Egal says.
Israel’s reproduction rate is also falling and currently stands at 0.88, comfortably below the important level of 1. The positivity rate on tests also continues to decline, currently at 6.7%
Speaking on the Kan broadcaster Friday, Israel’s coronavirus czar, Nachman Ash, says the country is on track for a significant easing of restrictions on economic activity on February 23, though he did not go into details of exactly which parts of the economy he foresaw opening up on that date.
He also indicated that possession of what is often termed a “green pass” -- proof of vaccination or of having recovered from the disease -- could be used to determine access to certain activities.
Entry to essential services, like shops, would be available to everybody, he said, but for non-essential activity, like attending cultural events or eating out in restaurants, priority would likely be given to those with a green pass.
More than 3,750,000 people in Israel have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, of which nearly 2,400,000 have received their second dose as well.
2 hr 4 min ago
Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on
Former US President Donald Trump's condition with Covid-19 became so concerning last year that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time, raising questions over whether the White House downplayed the seriousness of his situation.
The new details of what happened while Trump was hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October were first reported by The New York Times on Thursday. CNN reported at the time that Trump had received supplemental oxygen, citing a source with knowledge of Trump's treatment.
The details invite new scrutiny over waffling remarks by Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who last year refused to directly answer reporters' questions about whether Trump was on oxygen, repeatedly emphasizing that he was not "right now." When he was asked if Trump had received it at all, Conley said: "He has not needed any this morning, today at all." Asked if he had ever been on supplemental oxygen as part of his treatment, Conley said: "Right now he is not," adding, "Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen."
Here's what else you need to know on Friday...
Q: With coronavirus variants here, should I still get the vaccine?
A: Absolutely, says CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. The efficacy of vaccines against new variants will need to be continually studied, and it's possible that as more mutations and variants emerge, we will need booster shots, or even an annual vaccine like the flu shot, which is updated every year.
But we simply don't know when these booster shots might come out, Dr. Wen said. "It may be months, and the booster shots may require that you first have completed the vaccine series. If you have the opportunity to get the vaccine now, you should do so to protect yourself. Remember that the vaccines we have are still effective against the variants." Read here for more information from Dr. Wen.
Fans banned from Australian Open after state records 13 Covid-19 cases: The Australian state of Victoria will lock down for five days in a bid to curb the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant, meaning the Australian Open in Melbourne will go ahead without fans during what is usually its busiest few days.
WhatsApp and sermons: How some Britons are getting more Black people and other ethnic minority groups to take a vaccine: According to data from OpenSAFELY, Black people in the most vulnerable age group of over 80 were around half as likely to be vaccinated as their White counterparts in late January, even though Black people are disproportionately impacted by the virus, Christopher Johnson writes.