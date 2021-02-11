In late December, Su became sick with Covid-19.

The single mother-of-two had a persistent fever and trouble breathing. She knew that her asthma and chronic bronchitis had left her vulnerable to the worst effects of the illness.

"I wondered if I would wake up tomorrow," said the 32-year-old, who asked not to be identified because of the stigma Covid-19 carries in Japan.

When her condition worsened, she called the public health center in Hyogo prefecture for assistance, but she said no one answered her calls.

Instead, she had to isolate in her tiny bedroom, while her children, age 3 and 6, slept alone in the living room for nearly two weeks. Her mother would drop off food for the family but could not stay because the children had been exposed to the virus, and they couldn't get tested for nearly a week. Su said she communicated with her children via a tablet -- and could often hear them fighting.

"My small children were trapped in the small living room alone without going outside at all for 10 days. "I was feeling sick, in terrible condition, but I felt more pain leaving my children alone."

A representative at the Hyogo Prefecture Health Center could not speak directly to Su's case but said that while they try to contact isolating patients daily, the holiday period was incredibly busy.

The pandemic has stretched Japan's national health care system to the brink, as the country deals with its worst wave since the outbreak began. Cases have more than doubled in the past two months to over 406,000 cases.

As of February 4, more than 8,700 people across 10 prefectures, who tested positive for Covid-19, were waiting for a hospital bed or space at an isolation center. The week before, more than 18,000 people across 11 prefectures were waiting, according to the prefectures' health ministries.

That means people are dying at home from Covid-19, fighting deteriorating conditions alone, and spreading the virus to family members.

