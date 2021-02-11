Relatives of Covid-19 victims queue to refill oxygen tanks, in Lima, Peru on February 9, 2021. Luka Gonzales/AFP/Getty Images

Peru's hospitals are facing an oxygen shortage and the consumption of oxygen supplies has tripled due to new coronavirus variants that spread easier and faster, the country's Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti warned on Wednesday.

“The virus we started with, is not the same one we have today,” Mazzetti said.

She added that before Christmas, the national positivity rate was 7% -- but “in these four weeks of January, the positivity rate has very quickly increased to 21%.”

“The initial calculation for the amount of oxygen needed, which we thought was going to double, has tripled. Meaning, we have a 300% increment (in the need for oxygen),” Mazzetti said.

Peru is in need of 510 tons of oxygen a day, but currently can only access 400 tons, leaving the county in “a deficit of 110 tons daily,” she said.

Also on Wednesday, Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez announced that quarantine measures will be extended from February 15 to February 28 in 32 high-risk provinces.