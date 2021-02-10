White House not recommending double masking at this time, considering a "range of options" to get masks to Americans

White House press secretary Jen Psaki enters the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House for a news briefing on February 10. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House isn’t at this time recommending that people wear two masks to prevent coronavirus, but is considering a “range of options” when it comes to getting masks to Americans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Psaki told reporters during a press briefing that reports that two masks protect better than one were based on a “study, which was a reflection of the importance of well-fitting masks, something that many of our health and medical experts have talked about.”

“It doesn't actually issue definitive guidance on one mask versus two mask,” Psaki continued. “Obviously if that's something they were to issue as official guidance, we listened to our health and medical experts.”

She said the study shows “that if a person has a loose fitting mask that they should consider options to improve that fit.”

Asked if there was a plan for the administration to send masks to Americans, Psaki said there were “a range of options under consideration on to how to ensure that people who need masks the most, people who need this type of protection the most, receive it, but no decision has been no final decision has been made.”

Last week, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the administration hoped to resurrect a proposal from the Trump administration to mail face masks to every American in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.