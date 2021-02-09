More than 940 reported cases of concerning variants in the US, CDC says

At least 944 cases of coronavirus strains first spotted in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the United States, according to data updated Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vast majority of these cases, 932, are the more contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in the UK. This variant has been found in 34 states, including 343 cases in Florida, 156 in California and 59 in New York.
In addition, there are nine cases of a strain initially seen in South Africa, called B.1.351 -- six in Maryland, two in South Carolina and one in Virginia.
Lastly, the P.1 strain first linked to Brazil, has been discovered in two cases in Minnesota and one in Oklahoma.
The CDC says this does not represent the total number of such cases circulating in the US, but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples. The agency cautions that its numbers may not immediately match those of state and local health departments.
