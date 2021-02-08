Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand in her women's singles first round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during day one of the 2021 Australian Open, on February 8. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Thousands of tennis fans descended on Melbourne Park to watch stars including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams kick off the Australian Open on Monday, after a three-week postponement and high drama over the quarantine of players.

Spectators came out in force on an unusually overcast and chilly summer morning, relishing in the fact that they are some of the few people on the planet able to attend live sports during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is only mandatory to wear a mask indoors at the event, but many milling around outside were also seen with face coverings.

Many sporting events around the world have been forced to either postpone or suspend competitions due to the virus and enact strict limits on attendance or ban fans altogether.

The Australian Open organizers expect up to 400,000 fans to attend the tournament this year in a socially distanced manner, around half the number that were at last year's competition.

"It's quite phenomenal it's actually happening" said Australia's Pat Cash, a two-time runner-up in the Australian Open men's singles, who now coaches China's Qiang Wang.

The presence of fans at Melbourne Park wouldn't have been possible if Australia hadn't brought its local coronavirus epidemic under control in 2020 with strict public health measures. Australia's government quickly closed its borders in March at the start of the pandemic, banning non-residents from entering the country, and put in place mandatory hotel quarantine of 14 days for incoming travelers.

Read the full story: