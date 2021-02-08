New Jersey has administered more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccines, governor says

Vaccination stations are seen at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey, on January 15. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New Jersey has administered more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses as of Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a news conference.

The state administered 1,037,657 doses by mid-morning, with a goal of 4.7 million vaccinated residents by early summer.

New Jersey residents began receiving doses on Dec. 15, with vaccinations accelerating in recent weeks despite snowstorms, the governor added.

The latest Covid-19 numbers: The state's most recent positivity rate was 8.5%.

More state-monitored schools returned to in-person and hybrid instruction, with 190 remaining all-remote, a decrease of 23 from the week before, according to Murphy.

The governor also announced that previously scheduled school and municipal elections taking place in late spring are expected to be in-person.

Note: These numbers were released by the state’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.