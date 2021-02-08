US surpasses 27 million Covid-19 cases

There have been at least 27,004,716 total cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 463,437 people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
JHU recorded the first case of coronavirus in the United States on January 21, 2020:
- 97 days later, on April 27, 2020, the US hit 1 million cases
- 103 days later, on August 8, 2020, the US hit 5 million cases
- 92 days later, on November 8, 2020, the US hit 10 million cases
- 29 days later, on December 7, 2020, the US hit 15 million cases
- 24 days later, on December 31, 2020, the US hit 20 million cases
- 23 days later on January 23, the US to hit 25 million cases
- 7 days later on January 30, the US hit 26 million cases
- 8 days later, on February 7, the US hit 27 million cases
Another 20 countries have reported over 1 million total Covid-19 cases, according to JHU:
- India has over 10 million total cases
- Brazil has over 9 million total cases
- The United Kingdom, Russia, and France have over 3 million total cases each
- Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Colombia each have over 2 million total cases
- Argentina, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Iran, Ukraine, Peru, Indonesia, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands all have over 1 million total cases each