Indoor dining in New York City to open Friday at 25% capacity, governor says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said indoor dining in New York City can reopen at 25% capacity beginning this Friday, two days ahead of the scheduled reopening on Valentine's Day.

The statewide positivity rate is 4.2% with 8,448 new cases and 114 deaths, Cuomo announced at a news conference Monday.

Cuomo congratulated New Yorkers for doing their part to bring the numbers down, “the post-holiday surge is over,” he said.

Long Island continues to have the greatest hospitalization and positivity rate, according to the governor.

In New York City, the Bronx continues to have the highest numbers and getting higher with a positivity rate of 7.3%, he said.

On vaccines, Cuomo said “we are about 90% of all doses allocated used in arms and it is only Monday.”

He added that New York has 5,000 distribution centers ready for additional vaccine supply, “we have more distribution than we have product on the shelves.”

Note: These numbers were released by the state’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.