The New York State Department of Health has released updated data on Covid-19 deaths among the state's nursing home residents, several days after a state Supreme Court judge ordered the department to fulfill a watchdog group's Freedom of Information request.
The data released Saturday comes over a week after the state attorney general said in a report that the department had undercounted Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents by about 50%.
Data released on the department's website Saturday shows 13,197 confirmed and presumed-positive Covid-19 deaths of nursing home residents across the state from March 1, 2020 to February 5, 2021. Of those deaths, 4,080 occurred after a nursing home resident was transported outside the facility, the data shows.
The data reflect a slight uptick in the previously reported numbers. In a statement released last week in response to the attorney general's report, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said that, at that time, the health department had recorded a total of 12,743 confirmed and presumed-positive Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents through January 19 -- 3,829 of which occurred outside nursing home facilities.
