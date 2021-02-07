World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Adam Renton, Brad Lendon, Amy Woodyatt, Melissa Mahtani and Michael Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:34 p.m. ET, February 7, 2021
1 hr 7 min ago

WHO Panel will meet Monday to discuss AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London on January 7. Leon Neal/Getty Images
Vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London on January 7. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The World Health Organization’s independent panel on vaccinations will meet on Monday to discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine and studies assessing how effective it is against the virus variant first identified in South Africa, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid-19, said on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday. 

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca told CNN on Saturday that a small trial found the company’s Covid-19 vaccine provides limited protection against mild disease in cases caused by the B.1.351 variant. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

When asked if she was concerned about AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the variant, Van Kerkhove told CBS’s Margaret Brennan that there were a number of studies underway to look at immune responses. 

There are “some preliminary studies suggesting reduced efficacy. But again, those studies aren’t fully published yet,” Van Kerkhove said.

“Our independent panel group on vaccinations is meeting tomorrow to specifically discuss the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as the results coming out of South Africa to determine what does this mean in terms of the vaccines going forward,” Van Kerkhove said. 

She added that it’s critical to have more than one safe and effective vaccine: “We cannot rely on only one product.”

1 hr 52 min ago

76 health care workers are going to the Super Bowl on the New England Patriots' plane

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

The Patriots posted this photo on Sunday morning of the 76 Super Bowl-bound vaccinated health care workers. From New England Patriots/Twitter
The Patriots posted this photo on Sunday morning of the 76 Super Bowl-bound vaccinated health care workers. From New England Patriots/Twitter

76 vaccinated health care workers from New England are traveling to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on the Patriots team plane today.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft and New England Patriots Captain Matthew Slater participated in the sendoff Sunday morning.

"I'm thrilled to be back here today because today the Kraft family and the Patriots and the NFL are saying thank you to so many of our health care workers who have carried a tremendous burden of serving and taking care of and saving the lives of so many people during this pandemic," Baker said.

He continued: “And honestly when you think about some of those great Patriots slogans, “Do your job,” “no days off,” there's probably no group over the course of this pandemic who's demonstrated that more day after day after day than our health care workers, and I'm thrilled to be here today, to be able to say thank you to all of them for what they've done and who they've represented, and how they've represented the Commonwealth, here in Massachusetts and taken care of so many people who struggle with COVID and their families.”

2 hr 26 min ago

WHO official praises UK's approach of spacing out second vaccines doses 

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

The British approach on having a bigger gap between the first and second Covid-19 vaccine dose has been “vindicated,” World Health Organization Special Envoy David Nabarro said on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky News, Nabarro said:

“I think the UK’s approach, so far at least, has been vindicated. And yes, I think this is a great lesson for the rest of the world. Thank you, thank you British scientists.” 

“Isn’t it wonderful that it has turned out that, as a result of the UK’s bravery, frankly, that this extended interval seems to be associated with even greater protection? That’s how we’re doing Covid at the moment, we’re all learning together, different countries approaching it in different ways,” he added.  

The UK currently prioritizes the first dose of a vaccine, with a second dose up to 12 weeks later, a bigger gap than originally planned. 

Nabarro explained that the WHO’s advice on intervals between vaccine doses has been “based on what the manufacturers did during the what we call Phase 3 trials of the vaccine. Then the WHO and its committees really has to work on the basis of what manufacturers told them.”

“That committee is meeting pretty often at the moment because there’s a lot of vaccines coming onstream, and the committee has to look at vaccines and it will indeed look again at the doses as a result of the British experience,” he added.

The WHO currently recommends second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines should be delivered up to 4 weeks after the first, and up to six weeks later in “exceptional circumstances.” It is currently in the process of evaluating the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use.

However, speaking earlier on NBC's Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there may not be enough time to study the efficacy of receiving one vaccine dose and people should stick to the available data. 

Fauci said: “From a theoretical standpoint, it would be nice to know if you just get one dose, how long the durability lasts and what is the level of effect... But, what we have right now and what we must go with is the scientific data that we’ve accumulated and it’s really very solid.” 

The current data Fauci was referring to says people should get a booster dose 21 days after their first Pfizer shot and 28 days after the first Moderna shot. 

1 hr 43 min ago

Covid-19 vaccine demand is greater than current supply, Dr. Fauci says 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Drivers wait in line at a Covid-19 vaccination site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on January 27. Damian Dovarganes/AP
Drivers wait in line at a Covid-19 vaccination site in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on January 27. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday that the number of vaccines doses available is improving, but demand was always going to going to be greater than the early supply.

“The demand clearly outstrips the supply right now,” Fauci said when asked what’s holding up US vaccine supply. “If you look at the escalation of availability of doses purely on the ability and the capability of manufacturing that, it’s going to escalate and will continue to escalate as we go from February to March to April and beyond.” 

He said that even though there’s a “clear, clear discrepancy” between the demand and the supply, it will get better as the year progresses.

“But that is the limiting factor, Chuck,” Fauci said. “It’s the supply/demand issue.” 

Manufacturing began even before vaccines were authorized for use, but health officials warned for months that not everyone would be able to get vaccinated immediately. 

When Todd asked if the US should have expanded manufacturing months ago, Fauci said this situation was a bit inevitable. 

“We certainly, I guess, could have contracted a little bit more aggressively with the companies to get more doses,” he said. “But right now, this is what we have, these are the contractual arrangements, they’re coming off the line as quickly as we can.” 

In addition to more doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines coming available, Fauci said, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be available soon. The company submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for the vaccine y last week .

1 hr 48 min ago

There may not be enough time to study the efficacy of receiving one Covid vaccine dose, Dr. Fauci says

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference at the White House on January 21. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news conference at the White House on January 21. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there may not be enough time to study the efficacy of receiving one vaccine dose and people should stick to the available data. 

Some experts have supported the idea of delaying second doses of Covid-19 vaccines in order to get as many people as possible vaccinated with at least a first dose.  

Speaking to NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday, Fauci said: “From a theoretical standpoint, it would be nice to know if you just get one dose, how long the durability lasts and what is the level of effect... But, what we have right now and what we must go with is the scientific data that we’ve accumulated and it’s really very solid.” 

The current data say people should get a booster dose 21 days after their first Pfizer shot and 28 days after the first Moderna shot. 

“You can do both. You can get as many people in their first dose, at the same time as adhering within reason to the timetable of the second dose,” Fauci said. “So it would be great to have the study, but I don’t think we could do it in time.” 

3 hr 7 min ago

Bernie Sanders defends $15 minimum wage, says it's "not a radical idea"

Sen. Bernie Sanders on February 7. CNN
Sen. Bernie Sanders on February 7. CNN

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, defended Democrats' push to pass a $15 minimum wage telling CNN's Jake Tapper that it isn't a radical idea.

"A $15 an hour minimum wage is not a radical idea. Making $600 a week in the United States of America, given the high costs of rent and other living expenses people have to pay, that's not a lot of money," Sanders said on CNN's State of the Union.

"In America, people should not be working 40 or 50 hours a week and living in poverty. We've got to raise that minimum wage which, Jake, has not been raised, unbelievably, since 2007," he added.

In an excerpt of an interview released Friday, President Biden conceded that he does not believe he will be able to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour through his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal.

"I put it in, but I don't think it's going to survive," Biden told "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." The interview with CBS is his first for network television since taking office and the full interview will air on Sunday.

The President, who campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, said he was prepared "on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up."

Addressing Biden's comments, Sanders told Tapper he hoped the President "is wrong," adding that he has a roomful of lawyers working as hard as they can to make the case for raising the minimum wage to lawmakers.

Sanders also addressed criticism that stimulus checks need to be more targeted, saying:

"What we need to do is have a strong cliff so it doesn't kind of spill over to people making $300,000. And that's what I support and that's what I think most people understand. But to say to a worker in Vermont or California or anyplace else that if you're making $52,000 a year, you are too rich to get this help, the full benefit, I think that that's absurd, and it's also, from a political point of view, a little bit of absurd that you would have, under Trump, these folks getting the benefit, but under Biden, who is fighting hard for the working class of this country, they would not get that full benefit." 

3 hr 19 min ago

US transportation secretary defends Covid relief bill

From CNN's Allie Malloy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington, DC, on February 5. Carolyn Kaster/AP
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington, DC, on February 5. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed the Covid relief bill on ABC’s This Week and defended it against criticism that it's “too big”, telling George Stephanopoulos that the greatest risk is “doing too little.”

Buttigieg would not get into negotiations on whether the administration would lower the income amount required to qualify for a stimulus check, saying “I think it’s really important that we’re taking care of working families. That’s obviously something that’s being discussed going back and forth with Congress and there needs to be robust support.”

When asked about criticism from both Republicans and moderate Democrats on the size of the package, including former Obama adviser Larry Summers, Buttigieg pointed to support from economic advisers from the last four administrations and said the administration has the ability to do “many things at once.” 

Buttigieg was also asked specifically whether it was a mistake not to include the airline payroll protection extension next month as airlines warn of massive furloughs. He said he's been speaking with airlines and if that relief is not in the final stimulus bill, it will be looked at outside of the bill.

Buttigieg also stressed the need for a bipartisan effort on infrastructure saying it is “a classic example of the kind of investment that will pay for itself” arguing that the country “can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

3 hr 16 min ago

US Treasury Secretary suggests full employment could return next year if Biden's Covid relief bill is passed

From CNN's Jasmine Wright 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 7. CNN
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 7. CNN

In her first interview on CNN since her confirmation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the benefits of the Biden administration's Covid-19 relief bill would outweigh the risks — adding that if the bill did pass, the US could get back to full employment next year.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper for a timeline, Yellen said, “Well I would expect that if this package is passed that we’d go back to full employment next year.”

Yellen also responded to criticism from Larry Summers, a former Obama official, that this bill could create more inflation in the country, saying that’s something the administration can manage. 

“My predecessor, you know, has indicated that there's a chance that this will cause inflation to rise. And that's also a risk that we have to consider,” she said. Yellen said she’s spent many years studying inflation and that the country has the tools to deal with it if “that risk materializes.”

“The economic challenge and tremendous suffering in the country, we’ve got to address that, that’s the biggest risk,” she added.

On the money she’s made giving speeches — some at the hedge funds that bailed out some Gamestop short stock sellers — Yellen said she will abide by her own ethics agreement. 

“Well, I have an agreement that I signed, carefully considered whether or not there could be conflicts of interests. I will religious adhere to that agreement,” she said, adding that she has and will continue to consult with ethics lawyers at the Treasury Department every step of the way.

The Treasury Secretary would not outright answer a question from Tapper on whether Biden is prepared to sign a bill that has no bipartisan support, but she did make a case against lowering who qualifies for the direct payments too low, saying both she and Biden believe middle class families deserve help.

“But if you think about an elementary school teacher or policeman making $60,000 a year and faced with children who are out of school and people who may have had to withdraw from the labor force in order to take care of them and many extra burdens, he thinks, and I certainly agree, that it's appropriate for people there to get support,” she said. “So, the exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help, too.”

And on equal pay, Yellen said she hopes after she’s done, women will be paid equally for equal work.

4 hr 18 min ago

France starts distributing AstraZeneca vaccine amid warning UK variant could dominate by March

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

A health worker is administered a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Édouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, France, on February 6. Olivier Chassignole/Pool/AP
A health worker is administered a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Édouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, France, on February 6. Olivier Chassignole/Pool/AP

France started distributing the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday as epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet warned the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 — first identified in the UK – could be dominant in the country by March.

In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche published Sunday, Fontanet, who is also a member of the Scientific Council advising the French government on the pandemic, said: “Between 7-8 January, [the B.1.1.7 Variant] accounted for 3.3% of new contaminations; on January 27, it was 14% according to preliminary results from the second flash study.”

“This progression confirms it is 50 to 60% more transmissible than the 2020 virus. If we continue on this trajectory, with a R number of 1.5 for the English variant, we’ll reach 30-35% by mid-February and the number of hospital admissions will be around 2,000 a day. This variant will become dominant around March 1st,” he added.

The warning comes after an announcement by the French Ministry of Health on Saturday that the first shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been delivered to healthcare professionals. In a statement, the Ministry said the first doses will be given to healthcare staff under the age of 65.

The first shipment concerns 273,600 doses, the statement read. A second shipment of 304,800 doses will take place “next week.”

The statement also said the country had administered two million vaccines so far. According to the latest update from the country's health agency Santé Publique France, 1,843,763 people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Friday.

France has so far authorized the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for use against Covid-19.