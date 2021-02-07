Bernie Sanders defends $15 minimum wage, says it's "not a radical idea"

Sen. Bernie Sanders on February 7. CNN

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, defended Democrats' push to pass a $15 minimum wage telling CNN's Jake Tapper that it isn't a radical idea.

"A $15 an hour minimum wage is not a radical idea. Making $600 a week in the United States of America, given the high costs of rent and other living expenses people have to pay, that's not a lot of money," Sanders said on CNN's State of the Union.

"In America, people should not be working 40 or 50 hours a week and living in poverty. We've got to raise that minimum wage which, Jake, has not been raised, unbelievably, since 2007," he added.

In an excerpt of an interview released Friday, President Biden conceded that he does not believe he will be able to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour through his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal.

"I put it in, but I don't think it's going to survive," Biden told "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." The interview with CBS is his first for network television since taking office and the full interview will air on Sunday.

The President, who campaigned on raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, said he was prepared "on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up."

Addressing Biden's comments, Sanders told Tapper he hoped the President "is wrong," adding that he has a roomful of lawyers working as hard as they can to make the case for raising the minimum wage to lawmakers.

Sanders also addressed criticism that stimulus checks need to be more targeted, saying:

"What we need to do is have a strong cliff so it doesn't kind of spill over to people making $300,000. And that's what I support and that's what I think most people understand. But to say to a worker in Vermont or California or anyplace else that if you're making $52,000 a year, you are too rich to get this help, the full benefit, I think that that's absurd, and it's also, from a political point of view, a little bit of absurd that you would have, under Trump, these folks getting the benefit, but under Biden, who is fighting hard for the working class of this country, they would not get that full benefit."

Watch: