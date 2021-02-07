US reports more than 102,000 new Covid-19 cases

A Disney cruise liner leaves Vancouver Harbour in Canada, on September 14, 2019. Granville Davies/Loop Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

People who have been hoping to cruise the northern waters of North America this summer will have to place their travel dreams in dry dock for now.

Because of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, Canada has extended its cruise ship ban until February 2022. That affects popular voyage destinations in Canada, including the St. Lawrence River and Maritime Provinces on the Atlantic side to British Columbia along the Pacific Coast.

But the ban extension is also going to hit Alaska and even Seattle, Washington, hard through a combination of geographical proximity and US maritime rules.

What Canada is doing -- and why: On Thursday, Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced the interim orders that ban pleasure craft in its Arctic waters and cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.

The government said "passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people are still prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters. ... Pleasure craft used by local Arctic residents will not be affected by these measures."

But the bigger vacation impact will be for folks who enjoy the big cruise ship experience. Cruise ships that ferry more than 100 passengers will still be prohibited from operating in Canadian waters.

It's notable that there's no ban on "smaller cruise ships certified to carry 100 or fewer people."

"As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of Covid-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada's transportation system remains safe," Alghabra said in the government's statement. "Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities."

If the pandemic situation "sufficiently improves," Alghabra could rescind orders earlier than February 2022.

Read the full story: