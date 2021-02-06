Biden highlights the importance of his pandemic relief plan in new video

President Joe Biden speaks to Michele, a woman who lost her job due to the pandemic. The White House

In his first “fireside chat” video, President Biden spoke to a woman who lost her job due to the pandemic, offering her solace but also using the interaction to highlight the importance of his Covid-19 relief plan.

“Working is a part of who you are. Like my dad used to say, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about your respect. It’s about your place in the community,” Biden told the woman, who was identified in the video as Michele from California. “I’ve been saying a long time the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without this pandemic is just a nonstarter. We’re putting together a plan that provides for emergency relief to people who are in desperate need now."

In the video, Michele said she was laid off for the first time in her life this July and wrote a letter to Biden to tell him how she felt and shortly after she received the phone call from him.

Biden also spoke about getting 100 million shots in his first 100 days to which Michele excitedly said she “finally” got her parents appointments.

Some background: The White House announced Friday plans to bring back the tradition of weekly presidential addresses to the American people, continuing in the tradition of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's fireside chats.

"This is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the President in this way, from FDR's Fireside Chats to Ronald Reagan establishing the weekly presidential radio address," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday. "President (Joe) Biden will continue that tradition, and we expect it to take on a variety of forms."