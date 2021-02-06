Here's the latest on the number of vaccines administered in the US

A total of 36,819,212 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, about 63% of the 58,380,300 doses distributed, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The seven-day average of about 1.3 million doses per day.

Nearly 29 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 7.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.

To note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.