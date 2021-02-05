An international vaccine watchdog is urging drugmakers to share their science to meet the global demand for coronavirus vaccines, instead of pursuing profits at the expense of poorer countries.

The People’s Vaccine Alliance, which includes members of Amnesty International and Oxfam, said in a statement that if vaccine production and distribution continues as it is now, only one in 10 people will be vaccinated in many developing countries by the end of the year.

“By refusing to share their technology and waive their intellectual property, companies like Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, are artificially rationing the supply of successful vaccines with hopes of reaping huge financial rewards,” Oxfam Health Policy Manager Anna Marriott said on behalf of the alliance.

“This is despite both benefiting from huge public subsidy. This will cost lives and prolong the economic pain which is hitting the poorest hardest.”

At the time of their analysis, about 108 million people worldwide have been vaccinated against Covid-19 -- but only 4% of those doses were administered in developing countries, according to Our World Data. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have sold almost all their doses to rich nations, the group said.

“Business as usual is not enough in a global pandemic,” said Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now in the group's statement.