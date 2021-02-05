I woke to the sound of my fiancée muttering "f*@!" under her breath on Christmas Eve.

While we were sleeping, the Hong Kong government had announced that all residents of the city returning from abroad must now spend three weeks in hotel quarantine instead of two, at their own expense -- effective Christmas Day.

We were supposed to return to Hong Kong from the United States in fewer than 48 hours. We had booked a hotel for two weeks to comply with the government's regulation -- which required travelers like us to purchase a hotel room even if they owned or rented a home in Hong Kong -- but this new hiccup could prevent us from getting back.

What if our hotel couldn't extend our reservation before our flight? Were exceptions being made for people who were about to hop on a plane? And, could we even afford to spend 21 days in a hotel room -- financially, physically and mentally?

We needed answers: The Hong Kong government's coronavirus website had basic information, but not advice and guidance from people who had already started dealing with this new reality.

So we turned to the HK Quarantine support group on Facebook, boasting nearly 30,000 members. The group has become an invaluable resource -- what started as a simple idea to connect people in quarantine with volunteers who could get them groceries has grown into a massive, crowdsourced platform with resources on almost every aspect of the arduous journey,

