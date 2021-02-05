House majority leader hopes to bring Covid relief bill for floor vote the week of Feb. 22

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks through the U.S. Capitol on January 12 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer briefly spoke with reporters on his way to the House floor, and said that they hope to bring a Covid relief bill to the floor the week of Feb. 22.

Hoyer said there’s a chance they could call the House back early, but that it is unlikely.

“There's a chance,” he said. “But the committee largely believe they're going to need the two weeks, not only the 12 committees, but also then the rules committee, I mean the budget committee that has to put it all together.”

Where things stand now: The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning — a key procedural step that sets up the ability for Democrats to pass Biden's sweeping Covid-19 relief package without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

The budget resolution that passed is not the Covid relief bill. It simply sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as "budget reconciliation" to pass the relief bill on a party-line vote, possibly in late February or March, after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is complete in the Senate.

Embedded in the budget resolution are reconciliation instructions for multiple congressional committees to formally draft and approve legislation on things like funds for vaccine production and distribution, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and more.

Biden has said he is willing to go forward without the support of Republicans, but he's also stressed that he's willing to make certain concessions if it will earn bipartisan support.