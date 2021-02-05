World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:38 p.m. ET, February 5, 2021
53 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 44 min ago

House majority leader hopes to bring Covid relief bill for floor vote the week of Feb. 22

From CNN's Kristin Wilson, Ted Barrett and Paul LeBlanc

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks through the U.S. Capitol on January 12 in Washington, DC.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks through the U.S. Capitol on January 12 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer briefly spoke with reporters on his way to the House floor, and said that they hope to bring a Covid relief bill to the floor the week of Feb. 22.

Hoyer said there’s a chance they could call the House back early, but that it is unlikely. 

“There's a chance,” he said. “But the committee largely believe they're going to need the two weeks, not only the 12 committees, but also then the rules committee, I mean the budget committee that has to put it all together.”

Where things stand now: The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning — a key procedural step that sets up the ability for Democrats to pass Biden's sweeping Covid-19 relief package without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

The budget resolution that passed is not the Covid relief bill. It simply sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as "budget reconciliation" to pass the relief bill on a party-line vote, possibly in late February or March, after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is complete in the Senate.

Embedded in the budget resolution are reconciliation instructions for multiple congressional committees to formally draft and approve legislation on things like funds for vaccine production and distribution, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and more.

Biden has said he is willing to go forward without the support of Republicans, but he's also stressed that he's willing to make certain concessions if it will earn bipartisan support.

1 hr 48 min ago

US manufacturers support Biden's use of the Defense Production Act to fight Covid-19

From CNN's Alison Kosik

President Joe Biden talks with House Democratic leaders and committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House February 5 in Washington, DC. 
President Joe Biden talks with House Democratic leaders and committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House February 5 in Washington, DC.  Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

The National Association of Manufacturers said Friday that “the Biden administration is demonstrating that they have listened to manufacturers and are seeking a true partnership in defeating COVID-19.” 

President Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago directing US agencies to use the Defense Production Act in the fight against coronavirus. On Friday, the administration announced it plans to use the law in three key areas: equipment and supplies for Pfizer vaccine production, an increase in at-home or point of care testing, and personal protective equipment, particularly gloves, for front-line workers.

In a statement, NAM’s CEO Jay Timmons said, “Manufacturers stand ready to continue doing our part.” 

“Manufacturers have consistently advised the federal government that the Defense Production Act is most productive if deployed in a way that fosters partnership and provides incentives—rather than imposing demands or punitive measures,” Timmons added.

The National Association of Manufacturers is the biggest manufacturing association in the US.

1 hr 14 min ago

CNN answers your questions from New York's newest Covid mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium 

Mass vaccinations are rolling out across the US. The mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium opened today, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release that there would be 15,000 appointments available during the first week.

The site was targeted because of the Bronx’s positivity rate, which is the highest among all New York City boroughs, but also to “further the state’s and city’s mandate for fairness and social equity in the vaccine distribution process,” according to the release.

CNN's Athena Jones answers your questions from the vaccine site at Yankee Stadium in New York.

WATCH:

CNN's Rob Frehse contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 54 min ago

White House outlines Biden's coronavirus-related events next week

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

President Biden will maintain a schedule of events focused on the pandemic and his Covid-19 relief bill while the Senate turns its attention to the impeachment trial of his predecessor next week.

“Next week, the President will be focused on engaging with bipartisan groups on the American Rescue Plan and other key priorities, including current vaccine distribution and national security,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Friday’s press briefing.

These are some of the events she outlined:

  • On Monday, he will virtually tour a vaccination center.
  • On Wednesday, Biden will visit the Pentagon to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
  • On Thursday, he will visit the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
1 hr 59 min ago

WHO will release its recommendation for two AstraZeneca vaccines on Feb. 15 

From CNN’s Ashley Ahn

An assembly line for manufacturing vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is pictured at India's Serum Institute in Pune, India, on January 22.
An assembly line for manufacturing vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is pictured at India's Serum Institute in Pune, India, on January 22. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization said it would release its recommendations for versions of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine made in India and South Korea on Feb. 15.

WHO Assistant Director-General Mariângela Simão said WHO received the information it needs from the Serum Institute of India on Jan. 15, and the last data from South Korea's SK Bioscience on Jan. 29, for assessment under WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

“This data only came to WHO a few weeks ago just to make this very clear. What we had was the AstraZeneca coordinator, because AstraZeneca has eight manufacturing sites,” Simão said Friday.

Simão also called on the vaccine manufactures that have more advanced vaccine candidates finalized in Phase 2b or Phase 3 trials to participate in WHO's Emergency Use Listing, so that countries lacking experience in assessing vaccines can rely on WHO’s assessment to issue an emergency use authorization. 

“WHO can only progress if it receives the information it needs from the companies,” Simão said. “That’s the call that we have.” 

2 hr 9 min ago

Biden slams GOP on Covid-19 relief: "What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing, or not enough"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon)

President Biden made clear in remarks Friday that he is prioritizing his Covid-19 relief bill over bipartisan efforts, giving his strongest criticism of Republicans since taking office.

“What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing, or not enough,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. 

“All of a sudden, many of them have rediscovered fiscal restraint and the concern for the deficits. But don’t kid yourself- this approach will come with a cost, more pain for more people, for longer than it has to be," Biden said. 

Biden said he can’t in “good conscious” agree to a bill with a smaller number, making clear that Democrats are likely going alone in attempting to pass the American Rescue Plan.

“So to me this is what this moment comes down to — are we going to pass a big enough package to vaccinate people? To get people back to work? To alleviate the suffering in this country, this year? That’s what I want to do. Or are we going to say to millions of Americans… 'Don’t worry. Hang on. Things are going to get better. We’re going to go smaller. It’s just going to take us a lot longer. Like until 2025.' That’s the Republican answer right now.” 

“I can’t in good conscious do that. Too many people in the nation have already suffered for too long through this pandemic and economic crisis and telling them we don’t have the money to alleviate their suffering…is neither true nor necessary,” Biden said. 

Biden also spoke about his efforts on getting recovery passed after the great recession in 2009 saying that it “wasn’t enough” or “big enough” adding, “It stemmed the crisis but the recovery could have been faster and even bigger. Today we need an answer that meets the challenge of this crisis and not one that falls short.”

Here's a look at the key difference's between Biden and the GOP's Covid-19 proposal.

3 hr 13 min ago

Pelosi predicts House will send Covid-19 relief package to Senate in approximately two weeks

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC. 
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC.  Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Democrats’ meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a “joy” on Friday. 

Biden was “values-based, knowledge-informed, and strategic” in his presentation, and while he and the group were “open to bipartisanship,” she expressed encouragement that the White House was working on “getting results as soon as we can in the best possible way.”

Pelosi said that Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer will take the budget resolution to the floor Friday afternoon and Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth will lead debate on the budget plan.

She said that on Monday, they will begin working on the specifics of the bill, and predicted that the House will send a bill to the Senate “hopefully in a two week period of time,” so that “this will be done long before the due date” of the expiration of unemployment insurance in March. 

After this package is passed, she said, they will work on a “Recovery Act” to create additional jobs.

3 hr 53 min ago

CDC director says guidance on reopening US schools will be released in the coming week

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater December 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater December 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on school reopenings in the coming week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday.

During the briefing, CNN's Sara Murray asked Walensky about her previous comments about teachers and why it would be safe for teachers to return to the classroom if they have not been vaccinated — and whether that is considered the CDC's official guidance at this point.

"Our goal is to get children back to school. School should be the last places closed and the first places open. Our goal is to make sure in getting children back to school that we do so both with the safety of the children and the safety of the teachers," Walensky said.

"Among the things that we need to do to make sure that schools are safe is to make sure that the community spread of the disease is down," Walensky said. "We are actively working on the guidance, the official guidance, which will be released in the week ahead."

 

4 hr 48 min ago

Biden reacts to jobs report as he pushes his Covid relief bill: "This is about people's lives"

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a meeting in the Oval Office about the economy and Covid-19 relief on February 5.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a meeting in the Oval Office about the economy and Covid-19 relief on February 5. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden stressed the need for his $1.9 trillion Covid relief package on the heels of the January jobs report that shows slow US economic recovery and a lot of economic pain across the country.

“We saw the jobs report. Only 6,000 private sector jobs will be created. And at that rate, it’s going to take ten years before we get to full employment. That’s not hyperbole,” Biden said, seated beside Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office during a meeting with House Democratic leadership.

“I appreciate you all coming over because — the urgency with which you’re moving — this is about people’s lives. This is not just about numbers,” Biden told House Democrats hours after the Senate voted to begin the reconciliation process, adding that many Americans are “really hurting” and Congress has the opportunity “to do something consequential here.”

Citing lessons learned from his time working on the Recovery Act during the Obama administration, Biden reiterated, “We can’t do too much here, but we can do too little.”

Those comments come after former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned of issues in the plan that could impact financial stability and the value of the dollar, saying that implementing the stimulus could lead to unprecedented inflationary pressure and that the proposed stimulus is three times as large as what Summers says is the projected shortfall.

Biden added, “It’s not just the macroeconomic impact on our economy and our ability to compete internationally. It’s people’s lives. Real, live people are hurting and we can fix it.”

Biden also added that he “can hardly wait” to sit down with Rep. Peter DeFazio, who was in attendance, to work on an infrastructure package.