Pelosi predicts House will send Covid-19 relief package to Senate in approximately two weeks

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Democrats’ meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a “joy” on Friday.

Biden was “values-based, knowledge-informed, and strategic” in his presentation, and while he and the group were “open to bipartisanship,” she expressed encouragement that the White House was working on “getting results as soon as we can in the best possible way.”

Pelosi said that Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer will take the budget resolution to the floor Friday afternoon and Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth will lead debate on the budget plan.

She said that on Monday, they will begin working on the specifics of the bill, and predicted that the House will send a bill to the Senate “hopefully in a two week period of time,” so that “this will be done long before the due date” of the expiration of unemployment insurance in March.

After this package is passed, she said, they will work on a “Recovery Act” to create additional jobs.