NFL says it will use every team stadium as a Covid-19 vaccination site

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell has written President Biden to commit the use of every team stadium as a mass vaccination site.
Goodell’s letter, addressed to Biden at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W. and obtained by CNN, pledges that the league will work with federal and regional health officials to ensure each of the 32 NFL teams’ participation in the effort.
“The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible," Goodell wrote. “To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials."
Goodell added: “We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as Covid testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.”
Seven NFL clubs have already activated their stadiums or nearby sites as vaccination centers.
The teams are:
- Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium)
- Atlanta Falcons (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium)
- Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium)
- Houston Texans (NRG Park)
- Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium)
- New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium)