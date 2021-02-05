Kroger will provide a one-time payment to employees who get a Covid-19 vaccine 

The Kroger company announced it will provide a one-time payment of $100 to all employees who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition to the vaccine payment, the company is also giving a "Thank You" reward to associates, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates.

Associates who are not able to take the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will have the option of completing an education health and safety course to receive payment, a company news release said.

“Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We’ve also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to The Kroger Family of Companies. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we’re increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates’ contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their well-being as well as the community’s,” Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer, said in the release.

The company is also playing a large part in vaccine distribution across the country. As of Feb. 5, Kroger Health professionals have administered more than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines to essential health care workers, skilled-nursing facility employees and residents and some elderly populations.