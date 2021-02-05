World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 2:20 p.m. ET, February 5, 2021
39 min ago

CNN answers your questions from New York's newest Covid mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium 

Mass vaccinations are rolling out across the US. The mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium opened today, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release that there would be 15,000 appointments available during the first week.

The site was targeted because of the Bronx’s positivity rate, which is the highest among all New York City boroughs, but also to “further the state’s and city’s mandate for fairness and social equity in the vaccine distribution process,” according to the release.

CNN's Athena Jones answers your questions from the vaccine site at Yankees Stadium in New York.

CNN's Rob Frehse contributed reporting to this post. 

36 min ago

White House outlines Biden's coronavirus-related events next week

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC.
President Biden will maintain a schedule of events focused on the pandemic and his Covid-19 relief bill while the Senate turns its attention to the impeachment trial of his predecessor next week.

“Next week, the President will be focused on engaging with bipartisan groups on the American Rescue Plan and other key priorities, including current vaccine distribution and national security,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Friday’s press briefing.

These are some of the events she outlined:

  • On Monday, he will virtually tour a vaccination center.
  • On Wednesday, Biden will visit the Pentagon to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
  • On Thursday, he will visit the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
40 min ago

WHO will release its recommendation for two AstraZeneca vaccines on Feb. 15 

From CNN’s Ashley Ahn

An assembly line for manufacturing vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is pictured at India's Serum Institute in Pune, India, on January 22.
The World Health Organization said it would release its recommendations for versions of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine made in India and South Korea on Feb. 15.

WHO Assistant Director-General Mariângela Simão said WHO received the information it needs from the Serum Institute of India on Jan. 15, and the last data from South Korea's SK Bioscience on Jan. 29, for assessment under WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

“This data only came to WHO a few weeks ago just to make this very clear. What we had was the AstraZeneca coordinator, because AstraZeneca has eight manufacturing sites,” Simão said Friday.

Simão also called on the vaccine manufactures that have more advanced vaccine candidates finalized in Phase 2b or Phase 3 trials to participate in WHO's Emergency Use Listing, so that countries lacking experience in assessing vaccines can rely on WHO’s assessment to issue an emergency use authorization. 

“WHO can only progress if it receives the information it needs from the companies,” Simão said. “That’s the call that we have.” 

50 min ago

Biden slams GOP on Covid-19 relief: "What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing, or not enough"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC.
President Biden made clear in remarks Friday that he is prioritizing his Covid-19 relief bill over bipartisan efforts, giving his strongest criticism of Republicans since taking office.

“What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing, or not enough,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. 

“All of a sudden, many of them have rediscovered fiscal restraint and the concern for the deficits. But don’t kid yourself- this approach will come with a cost, more pain for more people, for longer than it has to be," Biden said. 

Biden said he can’t in “good conscious” agree to a bill with a smaller number, making clear that Democrats are likely going alone in attempting to pass the American Rescue Plan.

“So to me this is what this moment comes down to — are we going to pass a big enough package to vaccinate people? To get people back to work? To alleviate the suffering in this country, this year? That’s what I want to do. Or are we going to say to millions of Americans… 'Don’t worry. Hang on. Things are going to get better. We’re going to go smaller. It’s just going to take us a lot longer. Like until 2025.' That’s the Republican answer right now.” 

“I can’t in good conscious do that. Too many people in the nation have already suffered for too long through this pandemic and economic crisis and telling them we don’t have the money to alleviate their suffering…is neither true nor necessary,” Biden said. 

Biden also spoke about his efforts on getting recovery passed after the great recession in 2009 saying that it “wasn’t enough” or “big enough” adding, “It stemmed the crisis but the recovery could have been faster and even bigger. Today we need an answer that meets the challenge of this crisis and not one that falls short.”

Here's a look at the key difference's between Biden and the GOP's Covid-19 proposal.

1 hr 55 min ago

Pelosi predicts House will send Covid-19 relief package to Senate in approximately two weeks

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs in the Oval Office at the White House on February 5 in Washington, DC. 
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Democrats’ meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris a “joy” on Friday. 

Biden was “values-based, knowledge-informed, and strategic” in his presentation, and while he and the group were “open to bipartisanship,” she expressed encouragement that the White House was working on “getting results as soon as we can in the best possible way.”

Pelosi said that Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer will take the budget resolution to the floor Friday afternoon and Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth will lead debate on the budget plan.

She said that on Monday, they will begin working on the specifics of the bill, and predicted that the House will send a bill to the Senate “hopefully in a two week period of time,” so that “this will be done long before the due date” of the expiration of unemployment insurance in March. 

After this package is passed, she said, they will work on a “Recovery Act” to create additional jobs.

2 hr 35 min ago

CDC director says guidance on reopening US schools will be released in the coming week

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a news conference at the Queen Theater December 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on school reopenings in the coming week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday.

During the briefing, CNN's Sara Murray asked Walensky about her previous comments about teachers and why it would be safe for teachers to return to the classroom if they have not been vaccinated — and whether that is considered the CDC's official guidance at this point.

"Our goal is to get children back to school. School should be the last places closed and the first places open. Our goal is to make sure in getting children back to school that we do so both with the safety of the children and the safety of the teachers," Walensky said.

"Among the things that we need to do to make sure that schools are safe is to make sure that the community spread of the disease is down," Walensky said. "We are actively working on the guidance, the official guidance, which will be released in the week ahead."

 

3 hr 29 min ago

Biden reacts to jobs report as he pushes his Covid relief bill: "This is about people's lives"

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a meeting in the Oval Office about the economy and Covid-19 relief on February 5.
President Biden stressed the need for his $1.9 trillion Covid relief package on the heels of the January jobs report that shows slow US economic recovery and a lot of economic pain across the country.

“We saw the jobs report. Only 6,000 private sector jobs will be created. And at that rate, it’s going to take ten years before we get to full employment. That’s not hyperbole,” Biden said, seated beside Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office during a meeting with House Democratic leadership.

“I appreciate you all coming over because — the urgency with which you’re moving — this is about people’s lives. This is not just about numbers,” Biden told House Democrats hours after the Senate voted to begin the reconciliation process, adding that many Americans are “really hurting” and Congress has the opportunity “to do something consequential here.”

Citing lessons learned from his time working on the Recovery Act during the Obama administration, Biden reiterated, “We can’t do too much here, but we can do too little.”

Those comments come after former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned of issues in the plan that could impact financial stability and the value of the dollar, saying that implementing the stimulus could lead to unprecedented inflationary pressure and that the proposed stimulus is three times as large as what Summers says is the projected shortfall.

Biden added, “It’s not just the macroeconomic impact on our economy and our ability to compete internationally. It’s people’s lives. Real, live people are hurting and we can fix it.”

Biden also added that he “can hardly wait” to sit down with Rep. Peter DeFazio, who was in attendance, to work on an infrastructure package.

3 hr 15 min ago

UK will vaccinate all adults 50 and over "by May," PA Media reports

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

The UK plans to vaccinate all adults age 50 and older “by May,” a Downing Street spokesperson told journalists at PA Media

It was the first firm indication of a date for the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and would mean that local elections in Wales and England could proceed on May 6 as planned.

According to PA Media, there was much “confusion” around the Friday morning statement from the Cabinet Office statement, which was then withdrawn by Downing Street three hours later before once again being confirmed as accurate.

The spokesperson told journalists that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would set out “a precise timeline” on Feb. 15 when his government is expected to announce a roadmap for exiting lockdown, PA Media reported.

3 hr 55 min ago

White House expected to announce about 1,000 troops will be deployed to assist with vaccinations

From CNN's Barbara Starr

The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday it is sending about 1,000 US troops to help around the country with Covid-19 vaccinations. The announcement is expected from the White House as early as this morning, according to two defense officials.           

The plan calls for the troops to form into five teams to travel to designated sites. Orders are expected to call for troops to be ready to deploy within 96 hours of receiving their orders. 

This effort is the first part of the FEMA request to DOD to provide military assistance for vaccinations to meet President Biden’s goal of increasing the number of Americans who get doses during his first 100 days in office.

The Defense Department and FEMA have been discussing sending up to 10,000 troops. Each team will have personnel who can administer vaccines as well as support troops. The goal is for the military to eventually ramp up to administering approximately 450,000 vaccines a day.

The US Northern Command in Colorado Springs is now expected to work out exactly what troops will go and a potential mix of active duty and National Guard.

There is already a significant, but separate military effort. 

“There are over 20,000 national guardsmen deployed providing COVID support including at over 216 vaccine sites in 36 states and territories," said Max Rose, Covid senior adviser to the secretary of defense.

The Pentagon has also kept hundreds of personnel on notice to be prepared to deploy mainly for helping overwhelmed health care facilities and hospitals around the country. 

 