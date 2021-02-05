US reports nearly 120,000 new Covid-19 cases

The United States reported 119,931 new Covid-19 infections and 4,941 additional virus-related fatalities on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday's figures include more than 1,500 backlogged deaths reported by the Indiana State Department of Health.

That raises the national tally to at least 26,676,957 coronavirus cases and 455,738 deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Vaccines: At least 57,489,675 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 35,203,710 shots administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See CNN's live tracker here.