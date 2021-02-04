A man wearing a protective face mask is seen outside the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne. Loren Elliot/Reuters

The testing of more than 500 Australian Open players, officials and support staff who went into isolation will be completed by 5 p.m. (1 a.m. ET) Thursday, according to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

The players and staff went into isolation after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne on Wednesday. The unnamed man last worked at the Grand Hyatt on January 29, and returned a negative test at the end of his shift. He only developed Covid-19 symptoms the following week.

Of the 507 people staying at the hotel, 60 are players, Tiley said on Thursday. They will all need to return negative tests before they can be released from isolation.

Tiley added that all the players are “casual contacts” and that there is a “very low probability that any will test positive.”

All play at Melbourne Park tennis center set for Thursday has been suspended to allow for the players and staff to be tested. The fixtures for Friday will be announced later on Thursday, and the draw for the Australian Open will be postponed to Friday, Tiley added.

The Tennis Australia boss said the affected warm-up matches would be rescheduled, time permitting. “Everything remains as is, just with a day delay, until further notice,” Tiley said.