Epidemiologist compares Covid-19 variant to a "Category 5 hurricane" brewing off the US coast

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm compared a UK coronavirus variant to a “Category 5 hurricane” churning off the coast, saying some strains could cause a “major surge” in new cases in the US.

“It’s going to take much more than vaccine to keep this variant at bay and not to have potentially a major surge in just the weeks ahead,” said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

A mutation that could allow Covid-19 to escape antibody protection has now been found in samples of a rapidly spreading strain in the UK, according to a report. Experts say it's too early to predict whether this development will impact the trajectory of Covid-19 around the world.

“I think amongst my colleagues, they would agree that this variant from the United Kingdom, which is now beginning to circulate much more widely in the United States, poses a huge challenge to us. And that in just a few weeks, we could be seeing case numbers increase very dramatically,” Osterholm said on CNN’s “New Day.”