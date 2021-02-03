Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says coronavirus vaccine doses available in the United States are expected to increase significantly over the next three months.

"It's just a question of the production speed and capability of doing it. As we get into middle of February, into March and April, the number of doses that are going to be available are going to be greatly accelerated," Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

"Right now, the real compelling thing is that the supply does not meet the demand. So, we've got to get more vaccine into people, and we've got to make sure that we use every possibility of getting doses out there."

As doses become available from companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, “things are going to get progressively better," he said.

Mass vaccination needed: About 70% to 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to return to some sense of normalcy by the end of summer or beginning of fall, Fauci said.

But there's the danger that more transmissible variants of the coronavirus could become dominant in the US population.