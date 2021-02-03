Younger adults are the biggest spreaders of coronavirus in US, study suggests

The biggest spreaders of coronavirus in the US are adults aged 20 to 49, and efforts to control the spread -- including vaccination -- should focus on that age group, researchers reported Tuesday.

Children and older adults accounted for very little spread, the researchers said -- suggesting that reopening schools may not contribute to spread, if transmission is controlled among younger adults, they said.

How they conducted the study: The team at Imperial College London used cell phone location data covering more than 10 million people and publicly available information on the spread of the virus to calculate which age groups were most responsible for the spread of the virus.

The results: They found that adults aged 20 to 49 accounted for about 72.2% of Covid-19 infections after schools reopened in October. Less than 5% of infections came from children, and less than 10% from teenagers.

And it might be adults aged 35 to 49 who are the biggest factor in driving the pandemic -- this group accounted for 41% of new transmissions through mid-August, compared to 35% for adults 20 to 34.

Containment efforts like mass vaccination programs aimed at this age group "could bring resurgent Covid-19 epidemics under control and avert deaths,” according to the study.