More than half of Delhi's population has had Covid-19, survey shows

From CNN's Manveena Suri and Esha Mirta in New Delhi

Healthcare workers collect swab samples at a Covid-19 testing and vaccination center at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on January 12 in New Delhi, India. Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

More than half of the population of the Indian capital region Delhi have been infected with Covid-19, according to a major survey conducted by the Delhi government.

“In the fifth serosurvey done, antibodies have been detected in 56.13% of the population. This was the largest survey in any state involving around 28,000 samples conducted from January 15 to 23," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a news conference on Tuesday.

"The last survey found 25-26% seroprevalence. This means Delhi is inching towards herd immunity," he added.

Daily cases and positivity rates are also declining, Jain said -- but he urged people not to let their guards down.

“I want to urge everyone to continue wearing masks for a few more months," he said. "In the past two months, the compliance has improved substantially, the result of which is there for everyone to see. Covid cases have drastically come down. If people continue to wear masks, we will be able to totally control the virus in the next few months."

The Delhi region is home to more than 19 million people, according to government data.

India's cases: The country reported 11,039 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, according to the Indian Health Ministry.

That raises the national total to 10,777,284 confirmed cases and 154,596 related deaths.

More than 4 million people have been vaccinated nationwide since the vaccination drive began on January 16, according to the ministry.