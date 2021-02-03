Deploying the Defense Production Act to help with vaccine production is on the table, White House says

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN’s Phil Mattingly Wednesday the Defense Production Act is “absolutely” on the table if the administration determines it’s necessary to ramp up vaccine supply ahead of the summer deadline they set for being able to offer a Covid-19 vaccine to every American.

“The reason the President invoked the Defense Production Act was because he wanted to have a range of options for any moment where there was a reduction in supply, on, on, on, you know, materials, on PPE, on syringes. And at the appropriate time, we can certainly use it for that,” She said.

But, Psaki added “we have confidence in” the ability of vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna to produce sufficient vaccine in the time allotted.

In the meantime, Psaki said, “our focus is really more on evaluating, our team evaluating where there are needs for supplies and materials that would help deliver the vaccines into the arms of Americans.”

Earlier today, CNN’s Sarah Murray reported that while Biden’s administration had touted its deployment of the DPA, but was taking a “more cautious and contemplative effort” on utilizing the act for vaccine supplies.