CNN's Ryan Young reports on why some Black Americans are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Syringes and vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to frontline health care workers in Reno, Nevada, on December 17. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

CNN's National Correspondent Ryan Young is in Atlanta reporting on why some Black Americans are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a recent CNN analysis of data from 14 states, Black and Latino Americans are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at significantly lower rates than White people — a disparity that health advocates blame on the federal government and hospitals not prioritizing equitable access.

The CNN analysis found vaccine coverage is twice as high among White people on average than it is among Black and Latino people.

Black and Latino Americans are already dying of Covid-19 at three times the rate of White people and being hospitalized at a rate four times higher, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN's Nicquel Terry Ellis and Deidre McPhillips contributed reporting to this post.