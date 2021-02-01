The B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19, colloquially known as the UK variant, has been detected in Iowa, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Three cases of the variant have been discovered in the Hawkeye State, with two cases detected in Johnson County and the third case appearing in Bremer County, IDPH says. All three cases are adults, and the presence of the variant was identified by the State Hygienic Lab (SHL), according to IDPH.
“IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process. The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance,” IDPH notes in the news release obtained by CNN affiliate KWWL.
Regarding the three cases, “state and local public health officials are conducting additional epidemiological investigation to gather more details about illness, travel history, and potential exposures,” IDPH spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand tells CNN in an email Monday afternoon.