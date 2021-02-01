The US needs to put politics aside and get "everybody rowing in the same direction" on Covid-19, says Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on January 21. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Public health doesn’t know political ideology, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the International AIDS Society meeting Monday.

“When you’re in a public health crisis, you’ve got to pull together, everybody rowing in the same direction,” he said. “Otherwise you’re not going to stop what is now, as we all know, this historically destructive pandemic that we’re dealing with.”

The “divisive society” in the US, Fauci said, has proven that “you’ve got to separate public health measures from political ideology.”

“You can’t have arguments where wearing a mask or not wearing a mask becomes a political statement,” Fauci said. “It is a public health issue, period.”

Linda-Gail Bekker, the deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town South Africa, who was also at the conference, said that ideology gets in the way of good public health practices.

“People’s lives and well-being have to transcend our ideology,” Bekker said.