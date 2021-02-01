The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton and Kara Fox, CNN
Updated 9:45 a.m. ET, February 1, 2021
21 Posts
Sort by
40 min ago
Fewer than 10 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses would be available in coming weeks, health official says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Johnson & Johnson would have fewer than 10 million vaccine doses available if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes it for emergency use in the coming weeks, a federal health official tells CNN.
The official said the number of doses available would be in the single-digit millions, but that number would ramp up to 20 or 30 million doses by April.
Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday. The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US.
CNN has reached out to Johnson & Johnson for comment.
1 hr 22 min ago
UK pupils could earn about $55,000 less over their lifetime due to the lost schooling during the pandemic, research shows
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
Students in the United Kingdom could earn about US$ 55,000 less over their lifetime due to the lost schooling during the pandemic, according to new research from the UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
Speaking on the BBC's Radio 4 Today program on Monday, IFS Research Fellow Luke Sibieta said:
Children across the UK will have lost about half a year of in person normal schooling by February half term. And if they're not able to catch up properly -- and most of the evidence suggests that children skills aren't where we would expect them to be given their age -- they're going to end up leaving school with lower skills, being less productive and earn less." "The literature that does exist on the returns of schooling would suggest that they'll maybe earn about 4% less over the course of their lifetime. When summed over 40, 50 years that can make $40,000 (about US$55,000) per child."
Early evidence already suggests this loss of schooling is contributing to lower educational progress and skills, particularly for disadvantaged pupils.
Existing evidence on returns to schooling would imply a long-run loss in earnings of £350 billion (approximately US $480 billion).
If the efforts by schools, teachers, children, parents and charities were able to mitigate 75% of this effect, the total loss would still be £90 billion (US $123 billion).
A large amount of these negative effects are likely to be borne by children from lower-income families, resulting in a likely rise in inequality in the long-run.
A massive injection of resources is likely to be required to help pupils properly catch up, but that so far, governments across the UK have allocated about £1.5 billion (US $2.06 billion) towards that effort, a figure that is highly unlikely to be sufficient to help pupils catch-up or prevent inequalities from widening.
1 hr 18 min ago
China arrests more than 80 people in 'fake vaccine' ring crackdown
From CNN's Beijing Bureau
China has said it is cracking down on a crime ring making "fake vaccines" for Covid-19 that has been running since September, state media report.
Police departments in Jiangsu, Beijing and Shandong have arrested more than 80 people involved in producing more than 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccine doses, Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xinhua said China's Ministry of Public Security is investigating crimes related to manufacturing and selling of counterfeit vaccines "and the illegal practice of medicine and fraud under the guise of the vaccines."
Police found that since September 2020, those involved "have been making huge profits by fulfilling saline solution into injectors to process and make fake coronavirus vaccines and selling them at a higher price," the agency said.
China has been vaccinating its population with shots from two companies, Sinovac and Sinopharm, and both have also been rolled out in other countries, including Turkey.
Israeli lockdown extended as defiance by ultra-Orthodox draws outrage
From CNN's Andrew Carey and Mike Schwartz in Jerusalem
Israel will remain under lockdown until Friday at the earliest after the Cabinet voted to extend restrictions for five more days.
Speaking at the start of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior government colleagues that the British and South African mutations of the virus were “stretching the health care system to the maximum.”
“We are in a very tight race against the spread of the mutations to vaccinate as many citizens of Israel as possible. I hope that as long as there are no additional surprises, we will be able to gradually open the education system and our economy,’ Netanyahu said.
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox men took part in the funerals, several hours apart, for two luminaries of the Haredi rabbinate. Videos of the funerals drew a furious response from many in Israel.
The latest numbers from Israel’s Health Ministry show more than 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and a positivity rate on tests of 9.7%. The total number of fatalities from the virus now stands at 4,808, with almost one third of that number having come since the start of the year.
The Cabinet is to meet again Wednesday to decide whether to extend the lockdown beyond Friday.
Meanwhile, a general ban on entry to and exit from Israel was extended until Sunday.
1 hr 52 min ago
Iran keeps coronavirus restrictions in place as it continues to battle the outbreak
From CNN’s Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran
Iran reported 6,597 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 1,424,596.
The new numbers were announced by Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadaat Lari in a news conference on state TV .
The country reported 79 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll to 58,038.
Iran is the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both total cases and deaths, though both have fallen from record highs at the end of 2020. The country is keeping restrictions in place to bring the case tally under control.
1 min ago
Anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate in Brussels, Budapest and Vienna over the weekend
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz, Chloe Adams and Jo Shelley
As governments across Europe try to suppress the deadly second wave of Covid-19 with strict lockdown measures, protests against the restrictions flared up in Brussels, Vienna and Budapest over the weekend.
In Belgium on Sunday, 488 demonstrators were arrested in Brussels in an unauthorized anti-lockdown protest, a spokesperson for Mayor Philippe Close told CNN.
“Protests of 100 people are allowed under strict coronavirus restrictions, but when far more people arrived they were asked to leave by police and some (were) arrested because they didn’t comply with police orders," said Close's spokesperson Wafaa Hammich.
TV footage showed protestors clashing with riot police and holding signs that said, "Free Belgium."
Some of those arrested were found to be carrying dangerous items such as knives, firecrackers, and a catapult, the Brussels Police department said on Twitter.
In Hungary, people marched in Budapest on Sunday to protest the closure of restaurants and cafes, which are limited to takeout service because of the pandemic.
Anatoli Belov, the owner of Husikam restaurant in the Hungarian capital, told CNN the government has been promising restaurants funds for many months but the industry has not received any. “It’s been very difficult but we are going to pull our socks up,” he said.
And in Austria, Reuters reported that thousands of anti-lockdown protesters gathered in central Vienna on Sunday but were prevented from marching by riot police. Austria is currently in its third national lockdown, with non-essential businesses closed.
3 hr 5 min ago
A German refugee accommodation center has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
An accommodation facility for refugees in Cologne, Germany has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, according to Cologne officials.
41 residents have tested positive for Covid-19, with 31 of them testing positive for the variants first identified in South Africa or Brazil, according to a statement from the city's press office.
In addition, 16 members of staff have tested positive for the virus, with 11 of them testing positive for the South Africa variant, labeled B.1.351 by researchers.
The other five staff members are awaiting the results of the variant analysis, the statement said.
All of the residents living in the center have been under quarantine since January 26, which has been under surveillance since Sunday, it said.
Entry into the accommodation center is not currently allowed.
The first two coronavirus cases were detected in the accommodation -- home to approximately 600 refugees -- about 10 days ago, with the first case of the variant identified last week.
The head of Cologne's health department Harald Rau said that the news of the outbreak is a "clear alarm sign for all of us" and urged residents of Cologne to avoid contact "even more consistently than before" and to keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene measures.
3 hr 45 min ago
All 'eligible' care home residents in England have now been offered the Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
Residents at "every eligible care home" in England have been offered the coronavirus vaccine, England's National Health Service (NHS) said Monday.
Residents at more than 10,000 care homes have been offered vaccines, an achievement UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a "crucial milestone."
More than 8.9 million people across the UK have received a first dose, and 491,053 people have had a second, according to the most recent government data.
Nearly 600,000 doses were administered in the UK on Saturday, marking the highest daily record for the country's vaccination program.
5 hr 1 min ago
Germany's Angela Merkel to hold vaccine summit Monday
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Claudia Otto
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a summit Monday to discuss the less than stellar start of the country's coronavirus vaccination drive.
The virtual meeting will be attended by representatives of the European Union and pharmaceutical companies, along with German state premiers and the country's Health Minister Jens Spahn.
Germany's vaccination program has had a rocky start: For example, a vaccination center in the hard-hit state of Saxony only administered around 650 vaccinations in a week, despite its capacity for 13,000 inoculations during the same period, CNN affiliate n-tv reported Monday.
Health Minister Spahn said the country would experience vaccine shortages in the coming months, but added that he expected the situation to gradually improve.
“It will be another 10 weeks of shortage (of vaccines), hard weeks for us, it will get better step by step, but it will still be short for quite a while and of course we want to see with the manufacturers; first why is it so difficult, but also secondly where can we still give support,” he told Bild.tv.
So far, more than 2.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency.