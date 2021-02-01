Fewer than 10 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses would be available in coming weeks, health official says

A pharmacy technician prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for a clinical trial on December 15, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson would have fewer than 10 million vaccine doses available if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes it for emergency use in the coming weeks, a federal health official tells CNN.

The official said the number of doses available would be in the single-digit millions, but that number would ramp up to 20 or 30 million doses by April.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday. The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US.

CNN has reached out to Johnson & Johnson for comment.