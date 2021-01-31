The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, new CDC guidance says

The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, according to guidance updated Thursday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Attending large gathers including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading Covid-19,” the guidance said. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”
The CDC offered recommendations for people who chose to attend the game or a large Super Bowl event, like a watch party.
The recommendations advise people not to chant or cheer, and instead stomp, clap or use hand-held noisemakers.
The recommendations also include calling the venue to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus, following venue signage to allow for social distancing, arriving early to avoid crowds and congested areas, avoiding the use of public areas like restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, wearing a mask at all time, using touchless payment methods when possible, limiting alcohol consumption and minimizing the time spent in restaurant, bar or concession areas.