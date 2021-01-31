World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh and Eoin McSweeney, CNN

Updated 11:37 a.m. ET, January 31, 2021
23 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 16 min ago

The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, new CDC guidance says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, according to guidance updated Thursday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

“Attending large gathers including the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading Covid-19,” the guidance said. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

The CDC offered recommendations for people who chose to attend the game or a large Super Bowl event, like a watch party.

The recommendations advise people not to chant or cheer, and instead stomp, clap or use hand-held noisemakers.

The recommendations also include calling the venue to ensure that they have steps in place to prevent the spread of the virus, following venue signage to allow for social distancing, arriving early to avoid crowds and congested areas, avoiding the use of public areas like restroom facilities or concession areas at high traffic times, wearing a mask at all time, using touchless payment methods when possible, limiting alcohol consumption and minimizing the time spent in restaurant, bar or concession areas.

8 min ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Democrats have the votes for reconciliation

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Sen. Bernie Sanders attends a confirmation hearing on January 27 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Bernie Sanders attends a confirmation hearing on January 27 in Washington, DC. Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images

Incoming Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders said in an interview Sunday morning that he believes there are enough Democratic votes for reconciliation if they chose to go that route to pass the coronavirus relief bill. 

 I believe that we do,” Sanders said when asked on ABC whether he thought there are enough Democrat votes.

“All of us will have differences of opinions, this is a $1.9 trillion bill, I have differences and concerns about this bill, but at the end of the day we are going to support the President of the United States,” Sanders added.

When asked about Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said this weekend that they are going to look for a bipartisan way to address the relief bill, he said he is still “absolutely confident” that there are enough votes for the reconciliation process. 

Some context: Democrats have been criticized for ignoring bipartisanship so early on in the new Presidential administration. Sanders addressed this issue and said there are opportunities for bipartisanship in the future, including on infrastructure, but that the coronavirus crisis is too pressing.

“We are going to look forward to working with Republicans, but right now this country faces an unprecedented set of crises,” Sanders said.

He did not rule out working with Republicans, but said that he has not heard better ideas from them so far.

“If Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises? That’s great. but to be honest with you I have not yet heard that,” the chairman stated.

 

1 hr 19 min ago

White House economic official says the administration is open to negotiating targeted Covid-19 relief checks

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

President Biden's top economic official, Brian Deese, told CNN that the White House is open to negotiating targeted direct payment checks to benefit Americans who would actually spend them.

It's been a point of contention for some moderate republicans and conservative democrats who criticized the proposed $1,400 direct payments portion of the administration's Coivd-19 relief bill for being too broad.

Today, 10 GOP senators released a counterproposal to Biden's $1.9 trillion dollar bill that would provide a new round of direct payments for "families who need assistance the most" and extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits at the current level.

When asked if he was willing to make the checks more targeted, Deese said, "we're open to that idea, we're open to ideas are across the board."

"What I want to reinforce is that if we're going to look at ways of targeting we need to look at how this plan is targeted overall," the director of the National Economic Council added.

Deese confirmed that the White House has received the Senate Republican counterproposal to the administration's Covid-19 relief bill, and will review it but would not specifically say that the White House is willing to come down from the price tag. 

Watch:

5 min ago

10 GOP senators offer counterproposal for Covid-19 relief plan and request meeting with Biden

From CNN's Dana Bash, Devan Cole and Daniella Diaz

Getty Images/AP
Getty Images/AP

A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework, asking the President to work with them on drafting the legislation.

In a letter sent to Biden, the lawmakers -- including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Rob Portman of Ohio -- told Biden they "welcome the opportunity to work with (him) in a bipartisan manner to combat the Covid-19 virus and provide continued support to families struggling during the pandemic."

"In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a Covid-19 relief framework that builds on prior Covid assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support," they wrote.

The senators said their framework includes a total of $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment.

The framework also includes $4 billion to bolster behavioral health and substance abuse. It would also include a new round of direct payments for "families who need assistance the most" and extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits at the current level.

Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, confirmed on CNN later Sunday that the White House had received the letter.

"We've received the letter and we certainly will be reviewing it over the course of the day," Deese said. "What I will say is that the provisions of the President's plan, the American Rescue plan, were calibrated to the economic crisis that we face."

1 hr 53 min ago

"Too early" to share excess vaccines with EU and developing nations, UK trade secretary says

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

It is “too early” to share any excess supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom with the European Union and developing nations, British Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday. 

“We first need to make sure that our population is vaccinated. We have a target to get the most vulnerable vaccinated by mid-February. It’s a bit too early to say about how we would deploy excess vaccine, but we certainly want to work with friends and neighbors, we want to work with developing countries," Truss told Sky News. “We’re only going to solve this issue once everybody in the world is vaccinated."

According to the latest figures published by the British government on Friday, 8,378,940 people received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 480,432 received a second dose. 

3 hr 30 min ago

Iran health ministry warns of 4th wave and a surge in coronavirus cases in coming weeks

From CNN's Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran

Health care staff take care of Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit in Tehran in December.
Health care staff take care of Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit in Tehran in December. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The health ministry of Iran has warned of a fourth wave of Covid-19, that could cause coronavirus cases to surge in coming weeks, in a news ticker on Iran’s state-run TV.

The country reported 6,268 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total number to 1,417,999.

The new numbers were announced by Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadaat Lari in a news conference on state TV.

She also reported 70 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll to 57,959.

The health ministry said 3,932 patients are hospitalized in ICU.

The country continues to keep restrictions in place to try and avoid a larger outbreak of cases.

Iran is the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in total cases and deaths.

Former US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" sanctions, have hampered the Covid-19 fight, say Iranian officials and doctors.

4 hr 3 min ago

EU move over vaccine row with the UK "very foolish," says Tony Blair

From CNN's Arnaud Siad in London

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives at Downing Street in London on November 8, 2020.
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives at Downing Street in London on November 8, 2020. Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The European Union’s decision to invoke a safeguard in its post-Brexit agreement with the United Kingdom amid a vaccine row was a “very foolish thing to do,” former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Sunday.

The EU startled Belfast, London and Dublin on Friday when it said that it was willing to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol -- an emergency clause allowing either the UK or the EU to take unilateral measures should the agreement be deemed to be causing “economic, societal or environmental difficulties.” The triggering of Article 16 would have restricted any effort to use Northern Ireland as a backdoor to the rest of the UK to circumvent export controls amid a row between the UK and the bloc over supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking on Sky News in a pre-recorded interview released on Sunday, Blair said: “It was a very foolish thing to do. Fortunately, they withdrew it very quickly. It remains -- and I was someone who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement -- it’s brought peace to the island of Ireland and it’s absolutely vital we protect it.”

“That’s why what the European Commission did was unacceptable,” he added.

Tony Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom when the Good Friday Agreement with the Republic of Ireland was signed and came into force on December 2, 1999.

5 hr 10 min ago

Local health officials were doing their job. In the pandemic, that came with death threats and harassment

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Health officer Jennifer Bacani McKenney was harassed by people in her community for pushing safety measures
Health officer Jennifer Bacani McKenney was harassed by people in her community for pushing safety measures  Eric Marr

In Los Angeles County, a Facebook user said last year that public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer should be shot. In Kentucky, the governor announced in early January that public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack's home had been vandalized. And the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has faced threats serious enough that one source previously told CNN he required personal security from law enforcement at all times.

Health leaders from coast to coast shared similar stories: As they sprung to action to help combat rising coronavirus infections, they became the target of public anger and were harassed by groups who accused them of lying and limiting their freedoms.

The impact has been devastating -- not only on health leaders' physical and mental health but on a struggling public health field that was already in desperate need of its officers. More than 180 health officials have resigned, retired or been fired during the pandemic, according to the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), which represents the country's nearly 3,000 local health departments.

"Losing leaders now at that rapid rate is extremely alarming," NACCHO CEO Lori Tremmel Freeman told CNN. "We have to stop the bleeding now so that we can continue through this response but also be prepared for the next time we have to deal with a public health emergency."

Read the full story

5 hr 10 min ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite distribution of 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines

From Hira Humayun and Maija Ehlinger

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at al-Barsha Health Center in Dubai on Christmas Eve
A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at al-Barsha Health Center in Dubai on Christmas Eve Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

United Arab Emirates announced it will launch the Vaccine Logistics Alliance to "equitably distribute" 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021, according to a statement released by the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The alliance will bring together Emirates airline, logistics company DP World, Dubai Airports, pharmaceutical manufacturer, and other government agencies to transport the vaccines.

"The distribution will particularly focus on emerging markets, where populations have been hard-hit by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transport and logistics are challenging," according to the statement.

In December the People's Vaccine Alliance said rich countries had bought enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to immunize their populations three times over, but that developing countries are being left behind in the global sprint to end the pandemic.

In 67 poorer nations, just one in 10 people can hope to receive a vaccine by the end of 2021, the international vaccine watchdog added.

The group urged pharmaceutical companies to share their technology and intellectual property with the World Health Organization and urged governments to commit to sending vaccines to the developing world, in order to close the economic disparity between nations as they look to emerge from the devastating Covid-19 crisis.