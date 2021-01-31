The safest way to watch the Super Bowl is at home with people you live with, new CDC guidance says

Sen. Bernie Sanders attends a confirmation hearing on January 27 in Washington, DC. Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images

Incoming Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders said in an interview Sunday morning that he believes there are enough Democratic votes for reconciliation if they chose to go that route to pass the coronavirus relief bill.

I believe that we do,” Sanders said when asked on ABC whether he thought there are enough Democrat votes.

“All of us will have differences of opinions, this is a $1.9 trillion bill, I have differences and concerns about this bill, but at the end of the day we are going to support the President of the United States,” Sanders added.

When asked about Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said this weekend that they are going to look for a bipartisan way to address the relief bill, he said he is still “absolutely confident” that there are enough votes for the reconciliation process.

Some context: Democrats have been criticized for ignoring bipartisanship so early on in the new Presidential administration. Sanders addressed this issue and said there are opportunities for bipartisanship in the future, including on infrastructure, but that the coronavirus crisis is too pressing.

“We are going to look forward to working with Republicans, but right now this country faces an unprecedented set of crises,” Sanders said.

He did not rule out working with Republicans, but said that he has not heard better ideas from them so far.

“If Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises? That’s great. but to be honest with you I have not yet heard that,” the chairman stated.