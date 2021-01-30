US surpasses 26 million Covid-19 cases

There have been at least 26,012,880 total cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 438,239 people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
From the first case of Covid-19 in the US in January 2020, it took the nation 311 days, until Nov. 27, 2020, to reach 13 million total Covid-19 cases.
The US took just 64 days to reach the second 13 million cases.
2 hr 8 min ago
Maryland reports case of Covid-19 South African variant
From CNN’s Chuck Johnston
Maryland state health officials have confirmed a case of a more contagious coronavirus strain first identified in South Africa, according to a press release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
The announcement comes after South Carolina identified the first known case of the Covid-19 variant in the US earlier this week.
The Maryland case “involves an adult living in the Baltimore metro region," Hogan's office said.
"The individual has not traveled internationally, making community transmission likely. Comprehensive contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure that potential contacts are quickly identified, quarantined and tested,” Hogan’s office added in its statement.
2 hr 12 min ago
CDC says transportation operators must make best efforts to enforce mask mandate
From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order Friday that will require people to wear a mask while using any form of public transportation in the US, beginning Monday at 11:59 p.m.
The CDC said that public transportation operators must use best efforts to enforce the mask mandate, including only boarding those wearing masks and disembarking any passengers who refuse to comply.
People can take their masks off briefly to eat, drink or take medication; verify their identity to law enforcement or transportation officials; communicate with hearing-impaired people; don an oxygen mask on an aircraft; or during a medical emergency, the CDC said on its website.
The agency advises people to wash or sanitize their hands after touching their mask.
The order applies to all travelers, including those who have had Covid-19 or the Covid-19 vaccine. Children under the age of 2, those who cannot safely wear a mask due to a disability, and some people who cannot safely perform their job while wearing a mask are exempt from the order.
The order applies to all US transportation hubs, except those operated by the Department of Defense.
5 min ago
Government needs a "really centralized protocol" for schools to reopen, doctor says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
A new study of two independent US schools supports the argument that children don't spread coronavirus in school when proper precautions are taken.
Just 9% of students — out of 3,500 students studied — who brought new Covid-19 infections to school ended up infecting others, researchers found.
“And of those 9% that actually did transmit to someone else, we could almost invariably trace them back to a violation of the protocol. So the testing really enforced that when the protocols are followed, they work. When they're not followed is when you can have a breakdown,” Dr. Darria Long of the University of Tennessee Department of Emergency Medicine, who worked on the study, told CNN.
“They need a really centralized protocol,” Long said.
In addition, schools need to increase rapid testing, she added.
“We have to make testing available and affordable,” Long said. "It's incumbent upon the government to help make that feasible for schools.”
2 hr 36 min ago
California surpasses 40,000 total coronavirus-related deaths
From CNN’s Jon Passantino
California surpassed a grim milestone on Friday evening as over 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths have now been reported in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
California added 664 deaths on Friday, according to data from the university. The state has now reported a total of 40,238 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
The only other state with over 40,000 deaths is New York state. New York has reported 43,278 deaths, according to university data.
5 hr 14 min ago
Massachusetts congressman tests positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch is the latest House member to announce he's tested positive for Covid-19 after a staff member in his office was positive, according to a statement from his spokesperson.
His spokesperson said he received his second dose of the vaccine but didn't specify the date. He is also asymptomatic and plans to vote by proxy next week, according to his spokesperson.
To note: Covid-19 vaccines do not necessarily prevent infection – they prevent illness.
The vaccines prevent people from getting sick with Covid-19. They do not prevent Covid-19 infection. If someone tests positive and doesn’t get sick, the vaccine has worked as intended.
If someone tests positive within a few weeks of receiving the second dose, it may be because the vaccine hasn’t fully kicked in yet.
6 hr 3 min ago
When Covid-19 vaccines are about to expire, health care workers scramble to ensure they are used
From CNN's Travis Caldwell
Mechanical breakdowns. Bad weather. Expiration deadlines. The earliest phases of Covid-19 vaccine distribution in some instances have left doctors, nurses, and health officials scrambling to inoculate Americans.
In the worst cases, valuable doses have been wasted or thrown out. However, quick thinking by practitioners mixed with a bit of luck have found them administering vaccines in unique circumstances.
On Thursday night, after a freezer containing vaccine doses malfunctioned in Seattle, a nearby hospital had less than nine hours to administer more than 800 vaccinations before they spoiled. Vaccines from Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna require certain low temperatures for storage and have a limited shelf life when exposed to room temperature.
Swedish Health Services told CNN it quickly signed up eligible recipients on short notice via social media. Clinical and non-clinical hospital volunteers convened to run the site.
"No vaccine went to waste last night," spokesperson Tiffany Moss told CNN on Friday.
Swedish was not the only location to assist that night. An additional supply from the broken freezer made its way to the University of Washington, where staff and volunteers administered vaccines at two of its centers, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.
Clever solutions and fast action by health workers nationwide, when faced with the total loss of a vaccine supply, have benefited those in the right place at the right time.
Oxford professor disputes Macron comments on vaccine effectiveness in over-65s
From Schams Elwazer in London and Barbara Wojazer in Paris
An Oxford professor who was part of the team that developed the Covid-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca has disputed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron appearing to question the efficacy of the jab in over-65s.
Asked on BBC Radio about Macron’s comments that the vaccine is “quasi-ineffective” in people over 65, professor John Bell said Saturday, “I’m not sure where he got that from.”
Acknowledging that the number of elderly people participating in the original study was “small” at around 12%, Bell added that “in vaccinology the way you deal with that problem is you identify the level of immunity that a vaccine generates.”
“The elderly people responded just as well as people in other age groups and there’s really persuasive evidence that this is a protective vaccine in those populations,” Bell said.
On Friday, Macron told reporters, "what I can tell you officially is that the first results are not encouraging for those over 60-65 years old," adding that "very little information” is available on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
“I suspect this is a bit of demand management from Mr. Macron,” Bell said.
Pushed on the point by the host, Bell added that “if he didn’t have any vaccine, the best thing you could do is reduce demand.”
Macron’s comments have been widely criticized in the UK press as the bitter row between the EU, drugmakers and the UK over vaccine supply continues to dominate headlines.
The EU’s medicines regulator approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups on Friday. Earlier in the week, Germany’s vaccine commission said it would not recommend its use in the over-65s due to insufficient data on its effectiveness in that population.
7 hr 15 min ago
Health agencies announce first three cases of UK variant in Arizona
From CNN's Alta Spells
Arizona joins the list of states reporting cases of the UK Covid-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7.
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), Pinal County Public Health Services District, and Arizona State University (ASU) announced the detection of the first three cases of the UK variant in the state in a press release Friday.
The health agencies did not offer any additional information on the cases or patients involved in the release.
The UK variant was first identified in the fall of 2020 according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The variant appears to spread more easily and has been found in at least 70 countries, according to information from the World Health Organization.
The CDC reports at least 434 cases of the UK variant in at least 30 US states, not including the state of Arizona, in data updated Friday on its website.
The new variant has wreaked havoc in the UK, fueling a surge in cases towards the end of 2020 despite a national lockdown being in place. Data showing an uptick in cases in younger people suggests this was largely because schools had stayed open, enabling the variant to spread rapidly.
The UK is a cautionary tale of what could happen elsewhere. American public health experts are warning about a possible new surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the strain first seen in southeast England. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the B.1.1.7 strain could become the predominant variant seen in the United States by March.