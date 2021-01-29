Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpassed India's on Thursday, making it the country with the third highest number of Covid-19 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

JHU's data shows that Mexico has reported 155,145 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began, while India has reported 154,010.

India has a population of 1.35 billion, more than 10 times that of Mexico.

This comes as Mexico has been battling a worsening outbreak of Covid-19. On Sunday, the country's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for the virus. Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim Helú, has also tested positive and is now recovering, his son announced on social media Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mexico's Health Ministry reported 18,670 new Covid-19 cases and 1,506 additional fatalities.

The two countries with the most Covid-19 deaths are the United States and Brazil, according to JHU data.

