New coronavirus variants are likely to worsen the spread of the virus across the United States and add to the death toll, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington forecast Thursday.

The model now forecasts 594,624 deaths by May 1 as its most likely projection -- 25,000 more fatalities than in the last projection from IHME, which forecast 569,000 Americans would die from Covid-19 by May 1.

Rapid variant spread would take that number up to 620,000 by May 1, IHME said. And in a worst-case scenario, nearly 654,000 Americans could be dead by May 1, IHME says. That’s 85,000 more than IHME forecast as its most likely May 1 scenario just last Sunday.

New variants: The model includes, for the first time, the potential effects of more contagious variants of the virus that were first seen in Britain and South Africa and which have now been found in the US. The B.1.1.7 variant first seen in Britain has been found in test results from 28 states, while South Carolina on Thursday reported the first two US cases of the B.1.135 variant first seen in South Africa.

But it doesn’t take a new variant to make the forecast numbers of deaths grow, IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray said.

“We have not been seeing governments taking action to apply cautionary measures as quickly as expected, and have incorporated that information into the modeling,” said Murray. “Without measures to control the spread of the disease, mobility remains higher and transmission is more likely.”

What can be done: Deaths would stay lower if Americans simply wore masks and stayed home more. If most people followed social distancing and masking guidelines, 30,000 fewer people would die by May 1, the IHME said.

Herd immunity is unlikely to be a factor in slowing transmission in the coming months, the IHME said. Too many people are hesitant about being vaccinated, IME said. “IHME’s forecasts predict only 38% of people in the US will be immune by May 1,” it said.